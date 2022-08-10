ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Andy Murray out of Montreal Open but Cameron Norrie eases through

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqWsE_0hBdNFWE00
Andy Murray salutes the spectators after his 6-1, 6-3 loss to Taylor Fritz.

The three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as the British men’s No 1, Cameron Norrie, progressed.

Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got under way against the American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.

The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.

Fritz ultimately proved too strong, his 6-1, 6-3 maiden victory in Canada setting up a second-round encounter against his compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

Earlier Norrie bounced back from losing the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Brandon Nakashima.

The world No 11 took only one hour and 13 minutes to complete the win and will face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round.

Jack Draper set up an encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over fellow qualifier Hugo Gaston, while the British No 2, Dan Evans, dropped a set en route to a win over Filip Krajinovic. Evans will now play Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who had a bye in the first round.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Jack Draper
International Business Times

Former World No. 7 Picks Federer Ahead Of Nadal, Djokovic As 'Most Talented Player'

Former World No. 7 tennis player Fernando Verdasco has hailed Roger Federer, calling the Swiss Master the "most talented player in history" of the sport. In a recent interview, Verdasco spoke about the 'Big Three' in tennis – Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, where he said all three with all their talent could only reach their legendary levels due to absolute hard work.
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury

Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of Montreal#The National Bank Open#British#American
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

400K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy