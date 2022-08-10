Read full article on original website
WSMV
Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
WSMV
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
WSMV
DHS closes Bellevue daycare center for staffing shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services closed a Bellevue KinderCare indefinitely for staffing shortages, highlighting the ongoing crisis in the daycare industry. Molly Sheffield and her husband were among dozens of parents scrambling on Sunday to find childcare after DHS shutdown Harpeth KinderCare. The call came...
WSMV
Lebanon parents frustrated over ongoing bus shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Lebanon are frustrated the bus driver shortage has gotten so dire, that they are forced to find alternate ways to take their children to school. Timothy Groce sends his high schoolers to the bus stop every morning. They don’t always get picked up. “It’s...
murfreesborovoice.com
Mayor Shane McFarland Discusses City’s Homelessness Issue
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland—who was re-elected this month to City Council—has been serving as city's mayor since April 2014. Since first taking over as mayor, he's been working diligently with other groups to address Murfreesboro's homelessness. “[City Council has] worked for some time with Greenhouse Ministries, Journey Home,...
Unity Medical Center Opens New Location for Rural Health Clinic
Unity Medical Center in Manchester held a ribbon cutting and open house at Manchester Rural Health Clinic on Wednesday. Doctors, hospital officials and Manchester Chamber members were on hand to celebrate their new location at 482 Interstate Drive. This was done to merge all the various services into one building.
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
newstalk941.com
CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers
If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
WSMV
Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The funeral service for longtime Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Casey served with Metro Police for 38 years, including 15 years as the chief. Casey was known for helping those less fortunate across the city. He started the department’s annual Christmas basket...
WSMV
Savannah community gathers to remember victims of gun violence
One of East Nashville's greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday. The funeral service for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Officials are searching for a man reported missing after jumping from a boat into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning news update...
Naomi Judd family sues Williamson County to prevent release of death records
The Judd family sued Williamson County and its sheriff Friday afternoon to prevent the release of some of the records related to Naomi Judd's death.
Hermitage County Clerk’s office closes for security concern
The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Police reminding motorists, pedestrians to use caution following video of car on pedestrian path
The Brentwood Police Department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety and caution around multi-use pedestrian paths after a video was posted to social media showing a car drive on a pedestrian trail alongside Concord Road. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook by a resident who was...
Nashville General Hospital receives surprise flower delivery of 100+ bouquets
After years of restricted flower deliveries during the pandemic, Nashville General Hospital received more than 100 bouquets in a surprise delivery for patients and nurses.
WSMV
Walk Bike Nashville asks for changes to city’s policy on closing sidewalks, bikeways
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Walk Bike Nashville delivered a petition with over 800 signatures to Mayor John Cooper’s office on Thursday morning asking for better policies in regards to closures that impact sidewalks and bikeways. “We have a petition that is trying to encourage the mayor, city council and...
WSMV
‘You are all exceptionally good boys’; three K9 officers retire
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Lebanon Police Department K9 units retired Friday after many years of good work. A K9 Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, began working with the LPD in 2014. He was trained in narcotics and was assigned to his partner K9 Officer Rober Bates. Jaxx, a German...
WSMV
TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption August 11, 2022
2 kittens, 2 cats and 20 dogs available for adoption during our PAWS visit this week. Now everyone go in and give them all good homes 🙂. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John...
WSMV
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
