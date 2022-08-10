ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight News

Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School is on the hunt for a new principal

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9yfK_0hBdM4rH00

RAVENA — Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School is on the hunt for a new principal.

Dr. Lisa Patierne submitted her letter of resignation to the Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Board of Education, prompting the board to gather for a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, July 27 to accept her decision. A hiring committee to select the school’s next principal was created at the board’s scheduled meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“The last time we hired a high school principal was six years ago,” said District Superintendent Dr. Brian Bailey. “Obviously things have changed in our community, and we want to make sure that we’re looking for the right person, for the right reasons.”

The committee is comprised of community stakeholders tasked with identifying the district’s priorities for a new high school principal. Bailey stressed continuity within the schools’ leadership ranks as a priority. Formerly the high school principal before leaving the district in 2013, noted the position’s frequent turnover over the years.

“I broke the record for the longest sitting high school principal in 2013 at three years,” Bailey said. “I was the longest seated principal since 1996 when Andy DeFeo retired. Andy DeFeo was principal of the high school for five years, so Lisa [Patierne] has shattered my record of three years — she is the longest seated principal since 1996.”

Board members are wrangling with meeting the district’s needs while anticipating the candidate’s obligation to provide his or her current employer with adequate notice. The board hopes to interview candidates by Friday, Aug. 26, and to bring someone on board days before Patierne’s last.

Should the board remain on schedule, the district would have a new principal in the school, allowing Patierne to mentor her successor before she leaves on Friday, Oct. 28.

“I want to congratulate Dr. Patierne on her retirement and congratulate her for the great success we have had with her at RCS,” said board president Edward Reville. “Congratulations to her on her retirement.”

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Schoharie parents react to new cell phone policy for students

Put it away, lock it up and keep it off until you are done with class. That is what the Schoharie central school is trying to implement when it comes to having a cell phone at school. Parents in Schoharie were able to voice their opinions on the new policy implementing a Yonder Bag where […]
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

A District Divided - New Gender Guidelines Spark Controversy in Ballston Spa CSD

BALLSTON SPA — Echoes from the U.S. Department of Education’s new interpretation of Title IX in June of 2021 have finally made their mark in Saratoga County, and it has sparked some controversy amongst concerned parents. On Wednesday, August 3, the Ballston Spa School Board unanimously passed Policy 7552 “Student Gender and Identity” which stated, according to the Ballston Spa website, that a transgender student may request and be allowed access to the male/female bathrooms or locker rooms that are in alignment with their gender expression. This choice is governed by the school policy, which in turn is governed by New York State and federal law.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selkirk#School Principal#Retirement#Highschool#District Superintendent
wamc.org

Clifton Park man dedicates later years to restoring small cemeteries

The Northeast, with its long history, is home to many small and often overlooked cemeteries. As those involved in caring for them are getting older, many burial grounds face an uncertain future or have been abandoned, with overgrown, unreadable headstones. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard brings us the...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Why Glens Falls’ new ward map has weird ‘finger’

The Common Council approved new boundaries for its five wards last week. Voters will decide whether to approve the map on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Mayor Bill Collins directed a task force to redraw the lines to comply with the constitutional principle of one person-one vote. Even though all five wards have equal voting weight on the Council, Ward 4 currently only has 1,883 residents, less than half the 3,884 in Ward 2.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Firm weighs in on Jenkinsville water problems

It's been nearly a year and a half since the residents of the Jenkinsville neighborhood in the town of Queensbury found out that their drinking water was at risk of contamination. In March 2021, the community was told that the Department of Environmental Conservation found trace amounts of PFOAs and 1,4-dioxane in private wells in the neighborhood, after checking the state of one of the four garbage dumps north of the community.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
theberkshireedge.com

Selectboard listens to concerns about Berkshire Busk!

Great Barrington — During the Selectboard’s Monday, August 8 meeting, business owners delivered their concerns about the Berkshire Busk! series of events. Back at its meeting on April 11, the board approved a request from organizers to close Railroad Street to traffic on both Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m., from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
UTICA, NY
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Approves Extension for Cannabis Dispensary

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Selectmen approved a one-year extension for operating and manufacturing for Royal Hemp LLC, which is in the process of constructing a new building on its property. Lev Kelman, owner of 660 Cheshire Road, said at Monday's board meeting that he expects construction to begin soon...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy