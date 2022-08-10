Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.

A Boston 25 crew spotted a bloody towel in the front entrance. Investigators could be seen inside processing the scene. The whole lobby area was blocked off for the investigation.

All of the victims were taken to Boston-area hospitals. One man is said to be in critical condition and another is in stable condition. The third victim has been treated and released. Their names have not been made public.

The three victims were part of a group from out of state that were staying at the hotel for employment reasons, police noted.

In a statement, police said, “After an initial investigation, it was determined that a confrontation occurred in the parking lot between two groups that may have known each other.”

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Braintree police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Braintree detectives at 781-794-8620.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

