NECN
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
whdh.com
Shutdown Countdown: 30-day Orange Line shutdown less than a week away
BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the MBTA’s Orange Line will hit a month-long pause in six days as commuters continue to brace for the shutdown. The MBTA announced the Orange Line will be closed from August 19 through September 19 for repair work, in response to an investigation by the Federal Transportation Authority that slammed the T for delaying maintenance work needed to keep the system running.
whdh.com
Blue Line service resumes following disabled train near Suffolk downs
BOSTON (WHDH) - Blue Line service resumed Friday evening after the MBTA was forced to replace Blue Line train service between Wonderland and Orient Heights with shuttle buses after a train became disabled near Suffolk Downs, the transportation organization said in a statement. An eyewitness previously told 7NEWS that a...
whdh.com
Disabled train prompts MBTA to replace Blue Line trains with shuttle buses
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA was forced to replace Blue Line train service between Wonderland and Orient Heights with shuttle buses Friday after a train became disabled near Suffolk Downs, the transportation organization said in a statement. An eyewitness previously told 7NEWS that a large metal sheet had fallen onto...
whdh.com
MBTA experiences slew of problems on Blue, Orange and Green Lines 1 week before the shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA faced multiple problems across the Orange, Blue and Green Lines Friday, just one week before the 30-day Orange Line shutdown starts. Green Line service was disrupted due to a reported power problem between Kenmore and Government Center stations, according to the MBTA. “It’s a big...
everettleader.com
Transportation Nightmare and Chaos As Orange Line Prepares to Close
Public transportation in Boston is undergoing an earthquake with the coming closure of the Orange Line, with problems and closure of the Green Line, and with the future of public transportation in this area a giant question mark. Recent collisions and derailments, an inability to keep equipment in safe and...
whdh.com
More details on Orange Line shutdown plans expected as commuters express concerns
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Orange Line riders might soon have a clearer picture of what exactly their options are when the rail service shuts down for 30 days, according to the MBTA. MBTA leadership may have a full announcement as soon as Friday that would better detail the alternatives for...
whdh.com
Witness: Sparks fly after metal sheet falls off installation at MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large metal sheet fell off an installation at the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Station, creating a shower of sparks, an eyewitness told 7NEWS. According to the eyewitness, an apparatus on the train cause the large metal plank to fall from the installation above the train tracks at approximately 2:40 p.m.
whdh.com
Provincetown sewer system restored
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s sewer system was restored Friday night after a “sewer emergency” in the town’s main commercial area banned all water use for 36 hours, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. Morse said residents in the area can gradually return to normal water...
wgbh.org
How will Mayor Wu get around during the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown? 'There will be some chaos.'
Come next Friday, Aug. 19, people who take the Orange Line are going to need to find another way to get around when the MBTA begins a monthlong shutdown. That includes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who regularly rides the T's Orange Line to City Hall. Wu joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel for a phone call before she got on her bike to ride to City Hall Thursday. This transcript has been lightly edited.
WCVB
Major Boston developer Suffolk Construction works to expand diversity on job sites
BOSTON — A day after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new policy to increase diversity and inclusion in the review process for large construction projects — a first-of-its-kind policy in the country. Construction and development is booming in Boston, but diversity in the industry itself is not.
WBUR
Boston-area commuter rail trips 'effectively free' during month-long Orange Line shutdown
MBTA commuter rail trips throughout Boston — and as far out as Lynn, Reading and Weymouth — are about to essentially become free for a month, thanks to the upcoming 30-day closure of the entire Orange Line for long-deferred repairs. As an alternative during the disruptive shutdown, T...
WCVB
Tractor-trailer rolls over on Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, spilling alcohol on highway
BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston was littered with cans and bottles of alcohol for hours Saturday morning following a rollover crash. Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews are working to clean up a mess on the Mass Pike that was caused by a rollover crash Saturday morning.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
Wilmington Apple
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wilmington DPW To Repave 8 Roads This September
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Department of Public Works:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Department of Public Works will grinding and resurfacing the roadways listed below, beginning the week of September 6, 2022, weather permitting:. SWAIN ROAD (BURLINGTON AVE TO FOREST STREET) ROOSEVELT...
80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station
BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
whdh.com
Boston to bring back Open Streets series on Newbury Street next Sunday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s shopping and dining hotspot will be open to pedestrians six Sundays in a row between August 21 and September 25. “Open Newbury Street has become a treasured tradition for Boston residents, showing how we can celebrate community in public spaces,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.
whdh.com
Day 2 of Boston Common cleanup underway after water main break
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break. Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water...
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
WCVB
Former Newton city employee accused of shutting down police website
NEWTON, Mass. — Officials in the city of Newton are investigating the former longtime technology director after they say he shut down the police website. It turns out, the former tech director owned and had sole control over the domain and not the city of Newton. A screenshot captured...
