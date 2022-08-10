ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns

"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Shutdown Countdown: 30-day Orange Line shutdown less than a week away

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the MBTA’s Orange Line will hit a month-long pause in six days as commuters continue to brace for the shutdown. The MBTA announced the Orange Line will be closed from August 19 through September 19 for repair work, in response to an investigation by the Federal Transportation Authority that slammed the T for delaying maintenance work needed to keep the system running.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Blue Line service resumes following disabled train near Suffolk downs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Blue Line service resumed Friday evening after the MBTA was forced to replace Blue Line train service between Wonderland and Orient Heights with shuttle buses after a train became disabled near Suffolk Downs, the transportation organization said in a statement. An eyewitness previously told 7NEWS that a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Disabled train prompts MBTA to replace Blue Line trains with shuttle buses

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA was forced to replace Blue Line train service between Wonderland and Orient Heights with shuttle buses Friday after a train became disabled near Suffolk Downs, the transportation organization said in a statement. An eyewitness previously told 7NEWS that a large metal sheet had fallen onto...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Provincetown sewer system restored

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s sewer system was restored Friday night after a “sewer emergency” in the town’s main commercial area banned all water use for 36 hours, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. Morse said residents in the area can gradually return to normal water...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
wgbh.org

How will Mayor Wu get around during the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown? 'There will be some chaos.'

Come next Friday, Aug. 19, people who take the Orange Line are going to need to find another way to get around when the MBTA begins a monthlong shutdown. That includes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who regularly rides the T's Orange Line to City Hall. Wu joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel for a phone call before she got on her bike to ride to City Hall Thursday. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wilmington DPW To Repave 8 Roads This September

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Department of Public Works:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Department of Public Works will grinding and resurfacing the roadways listed below, beginning the week of September 6, 2022, weather permitting:. SWAIN ROAD (BURLINGTON AVE TO FOREST STREET) ROOSEVELT...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station

BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston to bring back Open Streets series on Newbury Street next Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s shopping and dining hotspot will be open to pedestrians six Sundays in a row between August 21 and September 25. “Open Newbury Street has become a treasured tradition for Boston residents, showing how we can celebrate community in public spaces,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Day 2 of Boston Common cleanup underway after water main break

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break. Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Former Newton city employee accused of shutting down police website

NEWTON, Mass. — Officials in the city of Newton are investigating the former longtime technology director after they say he shut down the police website. It turns out, the former tech director owned and had sole control over the domain and not the city of Newton. A screenshot captured...
NEWTON, MA

