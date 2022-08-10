DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Following yesterday's cold front, temperatures will be considerably cooler today with highs reaching the low 80s. Expect intervals of clouds mixed with some clearing by early afternoon and light north breeze. More clouds appear likely tonight into tomorrow which will help hold temperatures down, especially during the day Monday. A shortwave disturbance in the upper atmosphere moving in from the Rocky Mountains will provide our next best chance for rainfall Monday into Tuesday. Rain will begin in western Iowa during the early to mid afternoon hours of Monday before spreading east/southeast during the evening and overnight hours. There is some model discrepancy on the northern end of the rainfall cutoff, so we'll be refining this over the next 24 hours. However, it appears likely that the southwest third to half of the state appears to be best in line for a decent soaking rainfall with total amounts of 1-2 inches possible southwest of the Des Moines area.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO