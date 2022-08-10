ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Cooler Sunday with rain chances returning Monday and Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Following yesterday's cold front, temperatures will be considerably cooler today with highs reaching the low 80s. Expect intervals of clouds mixed with some clearing by early afternoon and light north breeze. More clouds appear likely tonight into tomorrow which will help hold temperatures down, especially during the day Monday. A shortwave disturbance in the upper atmosphere moving in from the Rocky Mountains will provide our next best chance for rainfall Monday into Tuesday. Rain will begin in western Iowa during the early to mid afternoon hours of Monday before spreading east/southeast during the evening and overnight hours. There is some model discrepancy on the northern end of the rainfall cutoff, so we'll be refining this over the next 24 hours. However, it appears likely that the southwest third to half of the state appears to be best in line for a decent soaking rainfall with total amounts of 1-2 inches possible southwest of the Des Moines area.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Heating up Saturday in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. Mild and breezy night ahead with lows in the lower 70s. Hot Saturday before a weak front passes through with a low chance for rain. Near to below average temperatures early next week. Rain chances over Central/SW Iowa...
KCCI.com

Best new fair food contestants show off their creations to KCCI

DES MOINES, Iowa — There is no shortage of food options at the Iowa State Fair. But every year, visitors are asked to choose which new fair food is the best. KCCI is introducing the top three fair foods that are competing for the coveted 2022 title of Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food.
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
WHO 13

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: Sculptor crafts Elvis, cow out of butter

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1997, Norma "Duffy" Lyon created butter sculptures of Elvis and a cow for the Iowa State Fair. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: Dana Cardin learns to milk cow

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1995, KCCI reporter Dana Cardin learned to milk a cow at Iowa State Fair. Watch the video above to see the full story. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
KCCI.com

Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: Cow chip throwing contest

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1985, KCCI's Jeanette Trompeter competed in the Cow Chip Throwing Contest. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: KCCI anchor takes chainsaw challenge

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1996, KCCI's Jeanette Trompeter learned how to chainsaw sculpt at the fair. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: Toby Tolliver of tent show fame performs

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1989, Toby Tolliver performed at the Iowa State Fair. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
98.1 KHAK

Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?

Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.

