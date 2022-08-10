ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling says rumors that B.J. Novak is the father of her children don't 'bother me'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
 4 days ago

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling dated in the early 2000s.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • Mindy Kaling told Marie Claire that rumors about the paternity of her children don't "bother me."
  • Fans have speculated if B.J. Novak is the father of her two children due to their dating history.
  • Kaling said that Novak is godparent to her kids and has "such a great relationship" with them.

Mindy Kaling says she is not bothered by rumors that her B.J. Novak might be the father of her two children.

The pair met on the set of "The Office" in 2004 and like their characters on the show, Ryan Howard and Kelly Kapoor, they were constantly fighting on set but eventually dated on and off for a couple of years.

Since then, the pair have remained close friends, with Kaling admitting in 2015 that their relationship was "romantically charged" in an interview with InStyle.

Now, Kaling has told Marie Claire that rumors about her relationship with Novak, who is the godparent of her kids, Katherine and Spencer, have not affected her at all.

"It doesn't bother me," Kaling said. "He's the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J… If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

B.J. Novak with Mindy Kaling on season 8 of NBC's "The Office."

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage; Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kaling said later in the interview that she may speak publicly about her family's journey but only when her two children are ready.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," she said. "I'm the only parent my kids have…I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

Kaling also revealed that her children, aged four and one, haven't been exposed to their mother's fame yet.

"This is reminding me that I should probably have some kind of a conversation memorized to talk to her about [it]," Kaling said about her eldest child, Katherine. "My hope is that she'll be 12 or 13, and kids will be talking about it at school, and then she'll want to watch it and I can show it to her."

Read the original article on Insider

