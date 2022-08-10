ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'Otherworld': Interactive art experience opening in Northeast Philly later this year

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
An interactive art experience is coming to Northeast Philadelphia this winter.

"Otherworld" features more than 55 rooms and large-scale installations.

Guests of all ages can roam at their own pace through the 40,000-square-foot location.

More than 100 artists are working on the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKkTd_0hBdIJs500

"People really connect with 'Otherworld' because it really puts you in the middle of it. It gives you the opportunity to explore space, to become part of an environment, to become part of a story," founder Jordan Renda said.

"Otherworld" is scheduled to open later this year at 2500 Grant Avenue, near the Roosevelt Boulevard.

"We're really excited about what we're building in Philadelphia, so be sure to follow along and we can't wait for you to experience it," Renda said.

The original "Otherworld" location opened in Columbus, Ohio in 2019.

For more information, visit enterotherworld.com/philly/ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interactive Art#Otherworld#Northeast Philadelphia
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC New York

Watch: Group of Teens Ransack Philadelphia Restaurant

Video shows the chaotic moments a large group of teens force themselves into a Philadelphia restaurant, only to begin ransacking the place. The ordeal happened Saturday night at the Zion Cuisine restaurant in Germantown and involved some 15 to 20 youths, the restaurant’s owner told NBC10. The group flipped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia

Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Zakia Blain celebrates 10 years of FBF Body with Fit Girl Fresh Weekend

Chester native Zakia Blain began her journey to entrepreneurship unconventionally. Originally a teacher in the Philadelphia School District, Blain was led to her calling after getting a life-changing diagnosis of a brain disorder called Chiari malformation. Chiari malformation is classified as a condition that occurs when brain tissue extends into the spinal cavity, with symptoms that range from headaches, loss of memory, vertigo, numbness of hands and feet, imbalance and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy