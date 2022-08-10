'Otherworld': Interactive art experience opening in Northeast Philly later this year

An interactive art experience is coming to Northeast Philadelphia this winter.

"Otherworld" features more than 55 rooms and large-scale installations.

Guests of all ages can roam at their own pace through the 40,000-square-foot location.

More than 100 artists are working on the project.

"People really connect with 'Otherworld' because it really puts you in the middle of it. It gives you the opportunity to explore space, to become part of an environment, to become part of a story," founder Jordan Renda said.

"Otherworld" is scheduled to open later this year at 2500 Grant Avenue, near the Roosevelt Boulevard.

"We're really excited about what we're building in Philadelphia, so be sure to follow along and we can't wait for you to experience it," Renda said.

The original "Otherworld" location opened in Columbus, Ohio in 2019.