Eufaula, OK

OHP: 9-year-old dead after UTV crash in Eufaula

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
A young boy is dead after a crash involving a UTV Tuesday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nitzel Road in Eufaula.

A 13-year-old was driving the UTV with three other kids riding as passengers. The teen lost control of the vehicle and flipped it, partially ejecting and pinning a 9-year-old boy.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The teen driver and two other passengers were unharmed.

OHP says none of the children were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. The cause of the crash is due to unsafe speeds.

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

