Seven Hills, OH

Cleveland.com

Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
AVON LAKE, OH
cityofmentor.com

Bellflower Road Waterline Replacement Begins August 15, 2022

Aqua Ohio has announced that construction is starting on the Bellflower Road Waterline Replacement Project. D.B. Bentley Excavating will begin the the Bellflower Rd. Waterline Replacement Project on Monday, August 15th. Approximately 5,800 feet of ductile iron pipe waterline will be replaced along Bellflower Rd. from Reynolds Rd. to Independence...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea Planning Commission recommends approval of townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio -- The Aug. 4 Berea Planning Commission meeting was lengthy, informative and ultimately successful for developers seeking to build a 69-townhome development in the city’s north end. Commission members voted to recommend approval to City Council of Stage 2 preliminary plans for the planned unit development proposed...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake home offers lakefront luxury for $5.5M: House of the Week

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- With French country estate vibes, a modern, sophisticated interior and an unbeatable waterfront location, 32894 Lake Rd. is a truly unique property. “This home is a spectacular showpiece with breathtaking lakefront views,” says listing agent Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty. “Throughout this house are stunning design details that you won’t find in another Northeast Ohio home.”
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

