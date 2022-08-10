Read full article on original website
Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
Big Avon Lake condo fire leaves residents picking up the pieces
Firefighters from nine west side fire departments responded to a fast moving fire on Saturday morning at a condominium complex in Avon Lake.
cityofmentor.com
Bellflower Road Waterline Replacement Begins August 15, 2022
Aqua Ohio has announced that construction is starting on the Bellflower Road Waterline Replacement Project. D.B. Bentley Excavating will begin the the Bellflower Rd. Waterline Replacement Project on Monday, August 15th. Approximately 5,800 feet of ductile iron pipe waterline will be replaced along Bellflower Rd. from Reynolds Rd. to Independence...
Roads closed temporarily for car crashes involving trees, utility poles: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Car crash, squad call, road closure: South Woodland Road. Dispatchers received an OnStar notification of a car accident with possible injuries just before 9 p.m. Aug. 3 involving a Chevy Silverado and a smoking 2019 Mercedes Benz on a curve just east of Chagrin River Road, with an electrical pole struck as well.
cleveland19.com
Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
Ashtabula’s Riverbend Hotel project back on track, with expected opening in spring 2023
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Originally announced in 2019 but delayed by the pandemic, the new Riverbend Hotel in Ashtabula’s harbor district is finally under construction, with a scheduled opening in spring 2023. The hotel will be larger than initially planned – with five floors, instead of four, and 43...
Plans are set for Bainbridge Rox and Chagrin Film Fest: Valley Views
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Civic Club is throwing its annual Bainbridge Rox summer party noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 offering a cornucopia of activities including live music, mud volleyball, Texas Hold’em poker, ox roast and food trucks, a children’s entertainment area and art and business exhibitors. Admission and parking are free.
Berea Planning Commission recommends approval of townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio -- The Aug. 4 Berea Planning Commission meeting was lengthy, informative and ultimately successful for developers seeking to build a 69-townhome development in the city’s north end. Commission members voted to recommend approval to City Council of Stage 2 preliminary plans for the planned unit development proposed...
Fire causes heavy damage to Smugglers Cove condominium complex in Avon Lake
People from a dozen condo units in Avon Lake are unable to return home after a garage fire spread to a building at Smugglers Cove Condominiums Saturday morning.
Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
Jack Frost Donuts to open new location at West Side Market in Ohio City
CLEVELAND — You dough-not want to skip this story. Jack Frost Donuts is expanding!. The popular Cleveland donut shop has opened a new location inside the historical West Side Market. The shop opened on July 30, but they're having an official grand opening celebration next week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Avon Lake home offers lakefront luxury for $5.5M: House of the Week
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- With French country estate vibes, a modern, sophisticated interior and an unbeatable waterfront location, 32894 Lake Rd. is a truly unique property. “This home is a spectacular showpiece with breathtaking lakefront views,” says listing agent Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty. “Throughout this house are stunning design details that you won’t find in another Northeast Ohio home.”
Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
City of Bedford files restraining order request in attempt to block closure of UH Bedford Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The City of Bedford wants to prevent University Hospitals from closing the community hospital that has served its residents since 1928. On Thursday, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing the hospital facility.
Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
Ashtabula’s Hubbard House, maritime museum explore city’s underground railroad, industrial history
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Ashtabula’s prime location on Lake Erie played a pivotal part in the city’s history, from its role in the underground railroad to the industrial revolution. Two small museums near the lakefront highlight that history -- the Hubbard House, where escaped slaves were sheltered en...
Don’t skip these house care tips before departing on late-summer trips
AVON LAKE AND OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Families throughout Northeast Ohio are preparing for end-of-summer vacations and the long Labor Day weekend. Although packing lists, reservations and itineraries may seem like the most pressing concerns, failing to address issues around the home can lead to problems that affect the very place we live.
Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
Brecksville council approves pre-dawn start time for Sherwin-Williams construction site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – During a special session Tuesday (Aug. 9), City Council members unanimously approved a 4 a.m. start time for pouring concrete at the future Sherwin-Williams research and development center. Related activities at the site can now begin as early as 2 a.m. A pair of council members,...
