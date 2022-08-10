ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

WAVY News 10

Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WITN

Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead

Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton B&E suspects sought

JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
CONWAY, NC

