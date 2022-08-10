Read full article on original website
Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; man wanted
A man is wanted on a murder charge after Portsmouth police say a toddler found shot earlier this week died at the hospital.
WAVY News 10
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.
A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
Man sentenced 7 years in prison for having machine gun used in Norfolk shootout
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk
WITN
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
Former daycare owner arrested after fire left multiple children hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman is now facing a long list of charges, months after a fire at a Portsmouth townhome left multiple children hurt. A grand jury indicted Dewanna Seward on 19 different counts of child neglect and cruelty charges. Portsmouth police said they served an arrest...
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
4 vehicle crash causes one vehicle to catch fire in Virginia Beach
Around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to the crash on Indian River Road near CBN. When crews arrived they found four vehicles were involved and called for additional ambulances.
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
2 arrested after man killed, another injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial incident that happened on July 20, 2022. Two men were arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on July 20, according to police.
19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton B&E suspects sought
JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Case against Norfolk police officer ends in hung jury
The Chesapeake jury deliberating the fate of a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter could not agree on a verdict.
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
'Never gave her a chance' | Husband of woman killed at Virginia Beach gas station testifies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two brothers facing first-degree murder charges for killing a woman at a Virginia Beach gas station appeared in court on Thursday. A judge ruled Darrius White and Michael White's cases are moving forward. The prosecutors called witnesses who shared more details about what led up to the shooting on December 13, 2021.
DOJ: Gang member from Virginia Beach gets 7 years on machine gun charge
A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
