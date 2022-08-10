ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Little Apple Post

UPDATE: Wednesday afternoon crash at Southwind, Seth Child injures 3

MANHATTAN - Just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the scene of a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Seth Child and Southwind Roads in Manhattan. After investigation, Riley County Police Department determined a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 23-year old Rebecca Lazarus of Manhattan...
Manhattan, KS
Junction City, KS
Rice, KS
Kansas Health
Manhattan, KS
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Manhattan, KS
Kansas Society
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 14

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HUNTER ALEXANDER ARTER, 22, Junction City, Parole Violation; Bond $750. DAVID LEE LINGLE II, 38, Junction City, Driving while license cancelled/revoked/suspended; Distribute certain...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff's K-9 captures Kansas theft, drug suspect

A pursuit through the northern part of Salina ended early Thursday when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who fled a traffic stop on foot. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man accused of child endangerment, drug possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas on multiple charges after an arrest. Just after 9p.m. August 10, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the City of Netawaka, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Following an investigation, deputies arrested William Norman Honig, 32, of Netawaka,...
NETAWAKA, KS
