Ribbon cutting marks official opening of 'Find Your Yoga'
MANHATTAN - On Friday morning, the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at 'Find Your Yoga' A Wellness Studio, which is located on Vanesta Place in Manhattan. 'Find Your Yoga' was founded by Lindsey Volz, and is designed to empower individuals to become healthier versions of themselves.
Mammoth fossils donated to the Geary Co. Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
Fire west of MHK damages baler, destroys prairie hay meadow
RILEY COUNTY - A baler caught fire on Thursday afternoon, destroying approximately 2 acres of prairie hay meadow west of Manhattan. Shortly before 4:30 pm, Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to the 6600 block of Anderson Avenue on the report of an out of control fire caused by a baler malfunction.
UPDATE: Wednesday afternoon crash at Southwind, Seth Child injures 3
MANHATTAN - Just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the scene of a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Seth Child and Southwind Roads in Manhattan. After investigation, Riley County Police Department determined a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 23-year old Rebecca Lazarus of Manhattan...
Riley County Arrest Report August 14
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HUNTER ALEXANDER ARTER, 22, Junction City, Parole Violation; Bond $750. DAVID LEE LINGLE II, 38, Junction City, Driving while license cancelled/revoked/suspended; Distribute certain...
Kansas man, sister-in-law accused of selling drugs
OSAGE COUNTY —The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage City Police Department have created a joint task force to help eradicate the use and sale of narcotics in our communities, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. On Tuesday afternoon, the task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at...
Sheriff's K-9 captures Kansas theft, drug suspect
A pursuit through the northern part of Salina ended early Thursday when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who fled a traffic stop on foot. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
23-year-old Riley Co. man lost $600 in utility company scam
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
ALERT: Starting Aug. 17, expect delays on McDowell Creek Road
RILEY COUNTY - Starting on Wednesday, August 17th, traffic travelling on McDowell Creek Road will be reduced to one lane for an asphalt overlay project. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes for the duration of the project. The asphalt overlay project is expected to take until September...
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Kansas man accused of child endangerment, drug possession
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas on multiple charges after an arrest. Just after 9p.m. August 10, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the City of Netawaka, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Following an investigation, deputies arrested William Norman Honig, 32, of Netawaka,...
