A pursuit through the northern part of Salina ended early Thursday when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who fled a traffic stop on foot. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO