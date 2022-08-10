Read full article on original website
Healthie Raises $16M to Enable Infrastructure Platform for Digital Health Companies
– Healthie, a New York City-based infrastructure platform for digital health companies raises $16M in an oversubscribed Series A round led by Velvet Sea Ventures with participation from Greymatter Capital, Watershed, Builders VC and a customer syndicate. – Over 60 angels with deep healthcare and tech experience also participated in...
VC General Catalyst Closes $675M Health Assurance Fund II
– Early-stage venture capital firm General Catalyst closes $670 million Health Assurance Fund II. – The new fund comes on the heels of the Health Assurance Fund I closed in April of 2021 at $600M. To date, General Catalyst has invested $1.7B in companies aligned with the health assurance thesis.
RLDatix Acquires Galen Healthcare Solutions
– RLDatix, the international leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced today the acquisition of Galen Healthcare Solutions (Galen), the market leader in implementation, optimization, data migration and archival solutions for HIT systems. – The Galen acquisition will enable RLDatix to help organizations meet regulatory requirements...
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
Oncoustics Raises $5M for AI-Driven Point-of-Care Diagnostics
– Oncoustics, San Francisco, CA-based ultrasound-based tissue characterization solutions announces the initial close of a $5 million+ seed round of funding to advance its SaMD (software as a medical device) technology for the low-cost assessment of structural diseases at the point of care. – Oncoustics’ first products will focus on...
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Cost Control Provider Payer Compass
– Healthcare payments company Zelis today announced an agreement to acquire Payer Compass, a healthcare provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – Through the acquisition, Zelis will integrate Payer Compass into its existing solution suite to further help...
Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.9B
Today Amazon and One Medical announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire One Medical. Under terms of the agreement, Amazon will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion, including One Medical’s net debt.
Elevation Oncology Secures $50M Loan Facility with K2 HealthVentures
Elevation Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision oncology products for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced that it has secured a $50M senior secured loan facility from funds managed by K2 HealthVentures. Elevation plans to use the funding from the facility will primarily support...
Theator Raises $39.5M for AI-Driven Surgical Intelligence Platform
– Theator, the first-of-its-kind AI-driven Surgical Intelligence Platform, announced that it has extended its Series A funding round by $24M, bringing the round’s total to $39.5M. – The extension was led by Insight Partners with support from existing investors including Blumberg Capital, Mayo Clinic, NFX, StageOne Ventures, iAngels, and...
H1 & Lokavant Partner to Power Next-Gen Clinical Trials
– H1and Lokavant today announced an extensive data-and-analytics collaboration to bring enhanced automated intelligence to drug development. – As part of the bi-directional partnership, Lokavant will provide performance data on global trial sites and principal investigators from thousands of studies to supplement H1’s existing Trial Landscape clinical trial repository.
Samsung EVP Outlines Vision for Digital Health and Wellness
– This week, TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D for Samsung outlined the company’s vision health and wellness. – Samsung’s health and wellness vision is focused on setting new standards for health experiences through our Galaxy Watch series, and across our broader product portfolio. Pillars...
Digital Pharmacies 2022: Disruptors or Just Another Delivery Channel?
With cost and convenience at the forefront of consumer spending decisions and US prescription drug spending continuing to rise through 2026 to an estimated $730.50 billion, winners will offer consumers more robust online resources including pricing transparency, discounts, generic options and more information about the drug itself. According to a...
CareFirst BCBS Taps Headway to Expand Access to Mental Healthcare
– Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the largest not-for-profit health plan in the mid-Atlantic region, and Headway, a tech-enabled company that expands access to in-network mental health care by removing barriers that providers, payers, and the people they serve face, announced a collaboration to scale CareFirst’s mental health care program.
Syapse Raises $35M to Expand Learning Health Network
– Syapse raises $35M led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus)to tackle the challenge of understanding, preventing, and treating complex cancers. – The investment will allow Syapse to expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, making it more efficient to uncover meaningful insights from real-world oncology data.
Diagnostic Robotics Raises $45M for Medical-Grade AI Triage & Clinical Predictions Platform
– Diagnostic Robotics has announced the closing of a $45M Series B funding round led by StageOne investors, with participation from Mayo Clinic, thus becoming a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, as well as other existing investors such as strategic angel investor Bradley Bloom, co-founder of Berkshire Partners, participated in this funding round as well.
Homeward Raises $50M, Inks Value-Based Contract with Priority Health
– Homeward raises $50M Series B funding round co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and Human Capital. – The funding round also includes participation from General Catalyst, which led Homeward’s Series A funding, and Lee Shapiro and Glen Tullman, Co-Founders of 7wireVentures, one of the country’s most successful early-stage healthcare venture funds.
Lyniate Acquires CareCom to Expand Semantic Interop Capabilities
– Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability acquires CareCom, a provider of semantic interoperability. This acquisition builds on Lyniate’s recent merger with NextGate, a longtime leader in patient identity management. – The combined organization will better support healthcare organizations in converting unstructured content into standardized data to...
Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform
– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
Primary Care EHR Elation Health Raises $50M to Support Independent Primary Care Practices
– Elation Health, the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, announced a Series D financing round of $50M. The Series D round was co-led by Generation Investment Management and Ascension Ventures with participation from Threshold Ventures, Ascend Partners, and individual investors including Fay Rotenberg and Jonathan Bush. This new round brings Elation Health to $108.5M in total venture funding to date.
