Louisville, KY

Louisville bars partner with businesses to keep customers safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several sexual assaults were reported in the bar district along Bardstown Road in late May, the city took action. Alcoholic Beverage Control enforcement officers handed out kits containing stickers and cards to test drinks for date rape drugs. One of those stops was the Highlands Tap Room.
Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
NuLu restaurant Decca to close soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An upscale restaurant will be closing its doors next month in NuLu. Decca announced it will be closing on its social media, saying its last day is Friday, Sept. 23. The Mediterranean-inspired eatery is located at 812 E. Market St. The restaurant said it...
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
Federal grants could help remake two major Louisville corridors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal grants announced Thursday they are moving projects to remake two major corridors in Louisville one step closer to reality. "Reimagine 9th Street" received $15.5 million and "Broadway All The Way" received $5 million in RAISE grants administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds...
Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October

If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month

PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville

Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in

Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
LOUISVILLE, KY

