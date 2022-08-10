ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor says President visiting sends 'strong, positive response' to those suffering from natural disasters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been about two weeks since the deadly flooding that swept through several counties in eastern Kentucky, and debris removal is already underway. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 37 people have been confirmed dead, and another has been presumed dead, bringing the presumed total to 38. He also said two people are still missing.
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a “persistent threat of...
