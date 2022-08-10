Read full article on original website
Related
'Either I die, or he dies'; Kentuckiana police vow to protect kids during school shootings
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, four local agency leaders promise parents they will not make the same "mistakes." Thousands of Kentuckiana students are now back in the classroom, just months after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas were killed in theirs by an 18-year-old gunman. The scary reality...
'He’s a superhero to me'; Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a...
WHAS11, UPS, Kroger and Volunteers of America team up for Eastern Kentucky donation drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’ve been sharing stories out of Eastern Kentucky as our neighbors begin the long and tough journey of rebuilding their communities following the devastating flooding that has impacted the area. The need is still great and that’s why WHAS11, Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America...
Governor says President visiting sends 'strong, positive response' to those suffering from natural disasters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been about two weeks since the deadly flooding that swept through several counties in eastern Kentucky, and debris removal is already underway. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 37 people have been confirmed dead, and another has been presumed dead, bringing the presumed total to 38. He also said two people are still missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennifer Garner spotted in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actress Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky earlier this week to help out flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. On Aug. 8, the "13 Going on 30" star was found lending a hand to impacted communities in the region. She was visiting as an ambassador for Save the Children.
Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Starting Thursday, Aug. 18 the fair will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Aug. 28. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets...
'Hymns for the Holler' raises money for eastern Kentucky cultural center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People held a concert to help raise money for an eastern Kentucky cultural center that suffered during the devastating flood Friday. "Hymns For The Holler" featured artists like Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, and Joan Shelley. The proceeds helped benefit the Appalshop Studios in Whitesburg. Appalshop...
'It was very inspirational'; Louisville Water Company helps restore water in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees with Louisville Water Company returned home after working in eastern Kentucky to help restore water in the area. After Kentuckians lost so much due to flooding, Manager of Security and Emergency Preparedness Brad Harts said bringing water back to them was the least they could do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky lawmakers invest $10 million into Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State lawmakers joined Louisville leaders Thursday to visit the site of Waterfront Park's expansion into the West End. The Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million to support the project during the 2022 session. It's a mission to improve green space and connect more than 12,000 residents to the river.
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a “persistent threat of...
Check your tickets: Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky is a winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky person in Kentucky may need to check their lottery tickets. Someone purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in the commonwealth. A ticket sold at a Kroger in Erlanger, Ky. for Friday's lottery drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers,...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0