Mid-90s, dry Wednesday; Monsoon returns this weekend

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunny skies and hot temperatures in the mid-90s in Denver on Wednesday.

The mountains start dry with a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly in the south and central mountain zones. Expect warm highs in the 80s.

Can it snow in Denver in August?

Conditions will be similar on Thursday and Friday.

Denver precipitation chances

Moisture starts to increase in the mountains this weekend as the monsoon gradually returns to Colorado. Expect small 10-20% chances for afternoon thunderstorms in Denver.

A surge of monsoon moisture arrives late Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and early Wednesday. This means rain/thunderstorm chances are higher for those days. Cooler temperatures in the low to mid-80s will also arrive Monday and Tuesday.

Related
99.9 KEKB

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
COLORADO STATE
K99

A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch

Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
FOX31 Denver

