OneBlood issues urgent call for Type O blood donations

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
OneBlood said it's experiencing an increased need for Type O blood and issued a call for donors to visit one of its locations "as soon as possible."

The nonprofit said multiple hospitals throughout its service area are experiencing high usage of Type O blood, and that's putting increased pressure on the blood supply.

“It is vital that a robust supply of Type O blood is available at all times. OneBlood is urging all eligible donors with Type O blood to please visit a OneBlood donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive as soon as possible,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

According to OneBlood, 45% of the U.S. population has Type O blood, which makes it the highest type in demand by hospitals. It's also the blood type used to help save trauma patients.

“Summer is a challenging time for blood donations. Despite the challenges, the need for blood does not stop. Every day patients in local hospitals depend on blood donors to survive. To ensure a ready blood supply is available, it requires donors to donate on a regular basis,” said Forbes.

Find a donation location near you by clicking here .

