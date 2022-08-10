Read full article on original website
Man and boy held after drugs raid at house
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a search at a property in Chesterfield. Derbyshire Police said officers discovered suspected Class A and Class B drugs at an address in Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, on Wednesday. A 41-year-old Chesterfield man and a...
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
David Dallison: Serial domestic abuser convicted of assault
A "serial domestic abuse perpetrator" who escaped a rape prosecution after a series of official failings has been convicted of assaulting another woman. David Dallison, of Golborne Gardens, Ladbroke Grove, London, assaulted a former partner and breached a court order that banned contact with her. Last year, a BBC investigation...
Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy
A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
Montenegro: Gunman kills 11 after family dispute
At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot dead three members of the same family before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
Family 'devastated' by Taunton dad's death as man arrested
A man who died in hospital after being attacked has been described as the "life and soul of the party". Eddie Bonfield, 46, suffered serious injuries during an incident in Henlade, near Taunton, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday. He went to hospital for emergency treatment, but died on...
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
Bolton crash: Man dies and two injured
A man has died and two other people have been injured in a car crash. The 38-year-old was driving a Seat Leon when he was involved in a collision with a BMW in Chorley Road, Bolton, at about 22:25 BST on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while...
Dagenham: Three murder arrests over death of 60-year-old man
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 60-year-old man. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 00:05 BST to reports of a fight at the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street in Dagenham, east London. The ambulance service also attended...
Man racially abused in car park
A man has been racially abused in a supermarket car park in Somerset. The victim was sitting in his car in Sainsbury's car park in Wessex Fields, Frome when he was approached by another man who verbally abused him. The aggressor approached him at about 17:30 BST on 2 August...
Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset. Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s. Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at...
Arson arrests in Norfolk over barbecue fire in park
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire was started at a country park by a disposable barbecue. Norfolk Police said it was called at about 11:40 BST, to Bawsey Country Park, close to King's Lynn. Officers said the barbecue was thrown into woodland, starting the...
Louis Thorold: Driver cleared by reason of insanity over Waterbeach pram death
A driver has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy in a pram. Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured. Lawyers for...
Leeds: Mother and one-year-old daughter missing
A woman and her one-year-old daughter have been reported missing from West Yorkshire. Police have issued an appeal to trace Aasia Majeed, 35, from Leeds, who was last seen by her family on Friday. Ms Majeed, who speaks mostly Urdu and has little English, has links to Harehills in Leeds...
Sheffield: Bus driver attacked while on break in layby
A bus driver was attacked while on a break parked in a layby in Sheffield. The driver was assaulted at about 16:15 BST on Wednesday by a man who boarded the bus outside a convenience store on Cottam Road. The man asked to be taken to Chapeltown and when the...
