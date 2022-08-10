ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reductress Sold to Meena Harris’ Phenomenal Media

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSqto_0hBdExAJ00

Phenomenal Media, the media and marketing company founded by Meena Harris , is acquiring the online satirical website Reductress, the companies said on Wednesday.

Reductress, which satirizes sexist media coverage targeting women, was founded in 2013 by Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo. Best known for its comedic headlines paired with stock imagery, the site is edited by Pappalardo and has previously staffed writers who have gone on to write for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee . The site, which has ventured into other mediums like events and podcasts, is also preparing to publish a book, How to Stay Productive While The World Is Ending , next May through the Simon & Schuster imprint Andrews McMeel.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Though Phenomenal initially launched as a merchandise and clothing brand in 2017, the company has begun expanding its presence in media and entertainment. Last November, Phenomenal hired Juliet Liu, a former NBCUniversal executive, to oversee content and entertainment, and Regina Lee, a development executive at Mandy Moore’s Roll with the Punches Productions, to lead film and TV production.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last November, Harris — who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece — said Phenomenal was making a concerted move into entertainment because it has “a loyal, engaged, built-in audience that is waiting for the next thing, and has come to be this amazing, vibrant community.”

In addition to launching a book club, Phenomenal’s past partnerships have included a clothing line with Hill House for Netflix’s Bridgerton and an event for Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Teddy Ray, Comedian, ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Actor and ‘Messyness’ Co-Host, Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a rising comedic talent with appearances on Wild ‘n Out, How to Be Broke and Pause With Sam Jay and MTV comedy clip show Messyness, has died. He was 32. The comedian, actor and writer whose legal name is Theadore Brown was found deceased in Rancho Mirage, California, after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies received a call and responded to a private residence in the desert community at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sgt. Brandi Swan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Actress, Dies at...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“The Oprah Effect”: Harpo Sues Oprahdemics Podcast for Using Her Famous Name Without a License

Oprah Winfrey is so famous that she’s on a first-name basis with people across the globe — and many people recognize her brand by just the first letter. Harpo Inc., which owns her trademarks, carefully vets any licensing opportunity. Now it’s taking a podcasting duo to court over what it says is an unauthorized attempt to capitalize on “The Oprah Effect.” Harpo Inc. is suing Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigueur over their Oprahdemics podcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary Alice, Actress in 'Fences,' 'Sparkle' and 'The Matrix Revolutions,' Dies at 85Oprah Winfrey Set for Project Angel Food's 'Lead With...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Secret Headquarters’ Review: Owen Wilson Stars in Paramount+’s Routine Kid Fantasy Flick

In The Adam Project, a disposable Netflix feature probably watched by a squillion people earlier this year despite a plot so contorted it was basically a sleep aid, young actor Walker Scobell played a kid bruised by the inattention of a workaholic dad who then died, compounding the hurt. The boy’s perception shifted after a time-space wormhole brought him face to face with his grownup self, also shedding light on his father’s integrity. Scobell again plays a disgruntled son given a sci-fi shakeup in another empty-calorie adventure, Secret Headquarters, though it’s perhaps a small mercy this time that instead of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Beast’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Never Have I Ever, Beast, Day Shift and Secret Headquarters. Beast premiereMore from The Hollywood Reporter'Day Shift' Filmmaker Discusses Rise from Stunt World to Directing Jamie FoxxMindy Kaling on New 'Never Have I Ever' Love Interest and Not Taking a 'Euphoria' Approach to High School ShowsAmazon's 'A League of Their Own' Creators Make Their Pitch: "It's Not a Reboot" Idris Elba premiered his new film alongside producer Will Packer and costars Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gene Lebell
Person
Samantha Bee
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Variety

Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is August 12, 2022, which means final round voting begins today, followed by 10 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 22 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 31 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.WE HAVE A HOST! WE HAVE A HOST! And it was the most obvious — and perfect — choice for NBC this year. If Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weren’t going to host the Emmys (and trust me, neither talk show star had a DROP of interest in doing this gig again), why...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Schuster#Business Industry#Linus Business#Reductress Sold#Phenomenal Media#Nbcuniversal
The Hollywood Reporter

Neve Campbell on Exiting ‘Scream’ Franchise Over Pay: “I Couldn’t Walk on Set Feeling Undervalued”

Neve Campbell is speaking further about her exit from the Scream franchise. The actress, who has starred in all five films in the blockbuster slasher series, announced in June that she would not be returning for the forthcoming sixth sequel after disputes over her salary.More from The Hollywood ReporterSamara Weaving and Tony Revolori Join Cast of 'Scream 6'Neve Campbell Exits 'Scream 6' Over PayDermot Mulroney Joins Latest 'Scream' Horror Movie (Exclusive) “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

12 Notorious Movies and TV Shows That Have Never Been Released

When Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the release of Batgirl, it was a shocking move to many. But there are other movies and TV shows that have likewise gained infamy due to never seeing the light of day. The vast majority of axed Hollywood projects are run-of-the-mill concepts that simply didn’t work out or eventually find their way online. That’s not the case with these titles. The below roundup of films and TV series features projects you cannot see anywhere that have achieved a level of notoriety — either due to their scandalous content or because fans desperately want to see them (or both).More...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Streamer Valkyrae Signs With Range Media Partners

Top YouTube streamer Rachell “Rae” Hofstetter, also known as “Valkyrae,” has signed with Range Media Partners and will be managed by Kai Gayoso, Range Media’s head of digital. Hofstetter is best known for streaming titles like Among Us, Fortnite and Valorant and has amassed more than 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Though the content creator initially got her start by streaming on Twitch, she later moved over to YouTube after striking an exclusive multiyear deal with YouTube Gaming in 2020. Earlier this year, Hofstetter re-signed with YouTube for a deal that goes until 2024.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeek Mill Signs With...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3

“The Morning Show” will have a new face around the set in Season 3: Jon Hamm is joining the Apple TV+ series in a key role. The Emmy-winning “Mad Men” alum will play Paul Marks, described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV VMAs: Kane Brown to Make History as First Male Country Artist to Perform at Show (Exclusive)

Kane Brown is set to make history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer will make his VMAs debut from the Toyota Stage with a first-time TV performance of “Grand,” the new single from third album Different Man, which drops Sept. 9.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Arcane,' 'Annie Live!' Among Juried Winners for 2022 EmmysKorea Picks Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' for Oscar 2023 CompetitionOrlando Bloom to Receive Humanitarian Award From Location Managers Guild It’s not the first time Brown has notched an first at the VMAs: Last year, he was the only country...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Electric Entertainment Secures $100M Loan to Bolster Film and TV Slate

Electric Entertainment, the production company behind programming such as Leverage: Redemption and Almost Paradise on Amazon’s Freevee, said Thursday that it closed a $100 million loan credit facility with the Bank of America. The company will first use the five-year financing on its slate of programming, which also includes The Ark on the SYFY Channel. Leverage: Redemption is a spinoff of Leverage, one of Freevee’s first originals, and is currently in production on its second season, while Almost Paradise first premiered on WGNA and is now preparing for a second season on Freevee. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Who's the Boss?' Sequel...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Weighing Fate of ‘The Flash’ as Its Ezra Miller Problem Grows

The fate of Warner Bros.’ The Flash hangs in the balance as actor Ezra Miller continues to make headlines for their controversial behavior and various arrests. An outright shelving of the film is not off the table, though it would be a last resort. Warners — and its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery — had hoped to avoid the line of fire, because its big-budget DC superhero tentpole isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until June 23, 2023. But the pressure is mounting by the day.More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films "Reset" Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.' SlateEzra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy