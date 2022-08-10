A suburb of Memphis, Collierville, Tennessee, is a town of about 50,000 with a charming town square straight out of a Hallmark movie. In fact, the channel shot scenes for its "Wedding at Graceland" film starring Kellie Pickler there in 2019. Year round, Collierville is a unique place to visit for its railroad history, lovely parks, delicious restaurants, and cute local boutiques. In spring through fall, it's especially delightful for outdoor dining, with more than a dozen spots to enjoy patio weather around town. Collierville's Town Square is also a hot spot for live music, with many opportunities to enjoy free outdoor concerts throughout the year. Here's what to see and do on a trip to Collierville, Tennessee.

