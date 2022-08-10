Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour round three leaderboards for Fed Ex St. Jude Cup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The leaderboards are in for the 3rd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. J. J. Spaun 68...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Collierville, Tennessee
A suburb of Memphis, Collierville, Tennessee, is a town of about 50,000 with a charming town square straight out of a Hallmark movie. In fact, the channel shot scenes for its "Wedding at Graceland" film starring Kellie Pickler there in 2019. Year round, Collierville is a unique place to visit for its railroad history, lovely parks, delicious restaurants, and cute local boutiques. In spring through fall, it's especially delightful for outdoor dining, with more than a dozen spots to enjoy patio weather around town. Collierville's Town Square is also a hot spot for live music, with many opportunities to enjoy free outdoor concerts throughout the year. Here's what to see and do on a trip to Collierville, Tennessee.
Golf Channel
Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore. No, it won’t be the ongoing rumors that the Australian is poised to join LIV...
actionnews5.com
TOP HEADLINES
PGA Tour second round leaderboards. Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought. The inmate, Samuel Hartman, escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment Friday morning. Shooting during Collierville basketball game injures 1, police say. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Lydian Kennin.
actionnews5.com
Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
actionnews5.com
WMC kid to be featured in Times Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis boy is going to be featured in a Times Square campaign in New York City. Eli Synder, who just turned one year old, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The video features children, teens...
Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
actionnews5.com
City watch for Deaf child that ran away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Vols guard Edwards passes on what he's learned to next generation of ballplayers
JOHNSON CITY — Tennessee point guard B.J. Edwards was glad to be back where it began Saturday morning. The 6-foot-3 Vols freshman returned home to host his inaugural basketball camp at Providence Academy.
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour leaderboard for tournament’s first round
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard is in for Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This year marks the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the best golfers are swinging for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. First Round Leaderboard:
actionnews5.com
Memphis man with warrant in New Orleans arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who was wanted in New Orleans for felony aggravated assault was arrested after a police pursuit on Friday, says the Senatobia Police Department. Marquavious Moore, 28, was arrested by Senatobia Police after he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop on...
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour leaderboards second round results
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboards are in the for the 2nd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. Second Round...
Herald and Tribune
Local softball team playing at the top
The fast pitch softball team from Jonesborough, the Hit Chicks, are not just another travel team; they are National Champions. “In 2014, we started our first team, which those kids are in high school now. Most of them are at Boone, but that was our first Hit Chicks team, the ’06 team, which means that is the birth year of the kids on that team, 2006,” said Hit Chicks head coach Steven Croley. “If you think about that, they would have been seven, turning eight when we started.”
Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
Comments / 0