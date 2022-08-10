Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Army Rangers killed in training accident in NE Ga mountains
Two US Army Rangers based at Fort Benning have died in what the Army is calling a weather-related incident while training at Yonah Mountain in White County. Three others were injured in a Tuesday storm that toppled the tree that fell on the soldiers. From WSB TV…. Two Georgia soldiers...
Army identifies Rangers killed in NE Ga mountains
The Army has identified to the two soldiers killed during Ranger training exercises on Yohan Mountain in White County: Evan Fitzgibbon was a second lieutenant; George Taber was a staff sergeant. They were killed and three others were injured when a Tuesday afternoon thunderstorm toppled trees on the mountain near Dahlonega.
Employee in custody after 'isolated shooting' incident at Union County Primary School, GBI says
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A day before classes were set to begin at Union County Primary School in Blairsville, an employee was taken into custody after an "isolated shooting at a specific unoccupied vehicle" Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Authorities were dispatched around 2:15 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia school employee facing multiple aggravated assault charges after 'shooting incident'
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The Union County Schools employee arrested Thursday in what the GBI described as a "shooting incident" targeting an unoccupied car now faces multiple aggravated assault charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided an update Friday, after what was supposed to be the first day of...
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns
ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
Weapon scare following student fight leads to Gwinnett high school lockdown
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools officials said a fight between students led to a hard lockdown at Berkmar High School Thursday afternoon. In a letter being sent home to parents, the district said two students got into a fight right before dismissal and another student said they saw a weapon.
wrwh.com
Four Army Rangers Injured During Training Exercise On Yonah Mountain Tuesday
(Cleveland)- Four Army Rangers training with their group on Yonah Mountain Tuesday afternoon were injured during a severe thunderstorm. The incident happened around 3:30 PM and White County Fire Chief Mike Lefevre said when he arrived at the top of the mountain “ it was pretty much mass confusion at that point because there was so many people up there.”
accesswdun.com
Union County Schools maintenance employee charged in school shooting incident
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not said why 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville targeted and shot a specific unoccupied vehicle in the Union County Primary School parking lot Thursday afternoon. The GBI charged Brown, a maintenance employee for the Union County School System, with three counts of aggravated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
Video: Father, daughter removed from Frontier flight after pilot turns plane around
A man and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight Sunday.
wrganews.com
Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night
According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
Nearly 200 bullet casings found outside Atlanta business, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after nearly 200 shots were fired outside of an Atlanta business on Wednesday night. Officers were called to W. Whitehall St. SW just before 11 p.m. to reports of a person who had been shot where they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
WJCL
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
Comments / 2