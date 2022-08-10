ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains

FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Army identifies Rangers killed in NE Ga mountains

The Army has identified to the two soldiers killed during Ranger training exercises on Yohan Mountain in White County: Evan Fitzgibbon was a second lieutenant; George Taber was a staff sergeant. They were killed and three others were injured when a Tuesday afternoon thunderstorm toppled trees on the mountain near Dahlonega.
Dahlonega, GA
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns

ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
Four Army Rangers Injured During Training Exercise On Yonah Mountain Tuesday

(Cleveland)- Four Army Rangers training with their group on Yonah Mountain Tuesday afternoon were injured during a severe thunderstorm. The incident happened around 3:30 PM and White County Fire Chief Mike Lefevre said when he arrived at the top of the mountain “ it was pretty much mass confusion at that point because there was so many people up there.”
Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night

According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park

ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...

