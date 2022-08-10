Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Unique deer spotted in Buffalo
A unique-looking deer was spotted yesterday crossing South Park Avenue in Buffalo. State officials unsure if the deer is albinistic or leucistic.
Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
Food collection drive at fair exceeds expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are well known for their generosity. But, they may have outdone even themselves when it came to the unprecedented response by those attending the opening day of the Erie County Fair on Wednesday, to a food drive held by FeedMore WNY. "The first...
Some residents concerned about several historical buildings in Buffalo crumbing
Some residents are concerned about several historical buildings in Buffalo collapsing. An advocate for preserving historical buildings is making noise about the neglect of these antique buildings.
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?
Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The story behind Olcott Beach's frequent closures
Paul Dicky, the director of the Environmental Health Division for the Niagara County Department of Health, says the culprit of all the closings at Olcott Beach is E.coli bacteria. "E.coli comes from fecal matter of an animal. And if you exceed a certain threshold, the water quality is deemed unsafe...
WGRZ TV
Drumwork Fest will be annual Rap Festival
Saturday night is Buffalo's first annual drum-work festival. East Buffalo native "Conway the Machine" is performing along with many of his friends.
wnypapers.com
PHOTOS: Lewiston Art Festival is best in show
The Lewiston Council on the Arts is hosting the 56th annual Lewiston Art Festival this weekend. This prestigious event showcases the work of more than 160 professional and student artists representing eight states and Canada, with creations lining Center Street. Patrons wasted no time Saturday in getting out and exploring...
What Is The East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program
In early August 2022, New York Governor Hochul announced a series of new programs that were designed to help improve the lives of people who live in East Buffalo, a neighborhood that had been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades. The new East Buffalo Down Payment...
Meat raffle held Friday for girls burned in bizarre accident
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Western New York community is continuing to rally around a local family whose children were burned in a bizarre accident. A meat raffle was held Friday at Saint Mary's High School of Lancaster for the Czerniejewski family. Back in May, Angie Czerniejewski and her four...
Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs
Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
Fair housing settlement reached for 11 Erie County senior apartments
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A company that owns 11 senior apartment complexes in Erie County is being forced to pay out millions of dollars. The Clover Group was accused of ignoring federal disability standards under the Fair Housing Act and was sued by 12 fair housing organizations in six states.
sweetbuffalo716.com
Police & Rescue Animal Calendar to benefit Ten Lives Club & Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue are excited to announce that the Police & Rescue Animal Calendar is now available for presale!. On Sunday & Tuesday, both animal rescue organizations joined with the West Seneca Police Department for a special photo shoot with Tailor Mayde Photography where officers spent time with rescue dogs and cats.
WIVB
New Lewiston business energizes community
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
5 Must Do Things This Year At The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair is officially open and if you are planning on stopping by there are some must-do things that you have to check off your to-do list. Here are Five Must Do Things that you need to do at the Erie County Fair this year. 1. Pet A...
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
Erie County SPCA offering half off adoption fees next week, evening hours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County has made it a Summer of Love with adoption specials for all those looking to find their furry best friend. Monday through Friday next week the shelter will cut all pet adoption fees in half at their West Seneca location. Hours...
wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
Independent Health giving kids free school supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The school year is right around the corner and the Independent Health Foundation is helping students prepare before classes begin. Kids in the city of Buffalo received free school supplies as part of the “Good for the Neighborhood Program”. They also received fresh produce. This year the program had more for […]
