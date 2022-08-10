ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man gets 15 years for drug, firearms violations, fentanyl possession

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for crimes connected to a 2019 East Nashville shooting. Anthony Ussery pleaded guilty in May to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Water rescue search on Percy Priest Lake to continue Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue is working on Percy Priest Lake. The Nashville Fire Department arrived to 4001 Bell Road, between the dam and Nashville Shores, for a 23-year-old man who had jumped off a boat and not resurfaced just after 3 p.m. Saturday. A search is underway. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

More than half of people living on Green Street moving to housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just a few weeks ago on Green Street, you’d find around 20 people living in tents on the side of the interstate. But now, there is fencing that says, “No Trespassing: Metro Government Property,” which is due to all pedestrian safety concerns, including the homeless.
NASHVILLE, TN
#School Security#Security Officers#Elementary Schools#Metro Police#Fox17 News#Mnps
fox17.com

Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN

