FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
TBI releases images of vandals on Sumner County Courthouse roof in weeks before fire
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Surveillance images were released Friday of vandals seen on the roof of a Sumner County Courthouse that was under construction in the weeks before it caught on fire. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says that individuals were observed trespassing on several Sunday evenings...
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshals
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshals was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
Nashville man gets 15 years for drug, firearms violations, fentanyl possession
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for crimes connected to a 2019 East Nashville shooting. Anthony Ussery pleaded guilty in May to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.
Water rescue search on Percy Priest Lake to continue Sunday morning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue is working on Percy Priest Lake. The Nashville Fire Department arrived to 4001 Bell Road, between the dam and Nashville Shores, for a 23-year-old man who had jumped off a boat and not resurfaced just after 3 p.m. Saturday. A search is underway. The...
More than half of people living on Green Street moving to housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just a few weeks ago on Green Street, you’d find around 20 people living in tents on the side of the interstate. But now, there is fencing that says, “No Trespassing: Metro Government Property,” which is due to all pedestrian safety concerns, including the homeless.
Well-known Broadway business relocates amid safety, cleanliness concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's an issue FOX 17 News has brought you for months now, as frustrations continue to grow for lower Broadway employees. One downtown business owner is moving locations to Melrose Eighth Avenue—near 12 South—after concerns of crime and safety. The owner of Pancho...
Former VP of cancer research organization sentenced to 4 years for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The former vice president of a national cancer research organization has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for allegedly embezzling more than $3.7 million from the T.J. Martell Foundation. Melissa Goodwin, of Nashville, is charged with wire fraud and pleaded guilty back in...
Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
