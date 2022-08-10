Read full article on original website
FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up 1 day to Nov. 20
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day to give host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience. Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on Nov. 20 — just 101 days after FIFA’s decision Thursday — stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago when a June-July tournament was pushed back to avoid the searing desert heat in midsummer.
Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
Inter launch 2022/23 away kit with unique world map design
Inter launch their 2022/23 away kit which features a world map design.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic
Serena Williams, who said this week she will soon call time on her storied tennis career, departed the WTA Toronto Masters for the last time Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic. Gauff beat Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3) while world number one Iga Swiatek -- who beat Gauff in the French Open final this year -- sailed past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Matthew Hoppe completes transfer from Mallorca to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, the club announced Wednesday.
Man Utd share prices soar the same day as hostile takeover plans announced
Man Utd shares experienced their biggest single day rise since 2012 as Michael Knighton confirms intention to submit hostile takeover bid to Glazer family.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan from West Ham
West Ham forward Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to buy.
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
World Cup 2022: Tournament set to start one day early with Qatar v Ecuador
The World Cup is set to start one day earlier than planned on Sunday, 20 November with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. The Group A opener was due to be played on 21 November at 16:00 GMT, as the third match of the competition. The opening match of the tournament...
Pablo Mari joins Monza on loan from Arsenal
Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on an initial loan deal.
Brazil launch unique jaguar-inspired kits for 2022 World Cup
Brazil have launched new jaguar-inspired Nike home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
James Milner: Darwin Nunez a fantastic signing for Liverpool
Liverpool midfielder James Milner is confident that summer signing Darwin Nunez will prove to be a fantastic addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad.
DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement
Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands. The Purple and White are bracing themselves for the departure of Gomez as the Spaniard nears a €10m-move to Premier League champions Manchester City, with the possibility of then being loaned to Girona.
