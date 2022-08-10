Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
FedEx Is Putting Ford E-Transit Delivery Vans To The Test
As companies across the world look to reduce their environmental footprint, many have decided to explore the idea of running electric vehicle fleets. Amazon will soon put its Rivian-made delivery vans into duty, and now FedEx is trialing ten Ford E-Transit vans in a pilot project, in collaboration with Ford Pro.
Musk Says The Tesla Semi Will Ship To Buyers This Year
Elon Musk claims the Tesla Semi truck will start reaching customers by the end of this year. Do we have any reason to doubt the man?. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017 with the promise it would reach trucking companies in 2019. The next promises were 2020 and then 2021. But still no truck. Now it appears the new target is within six months. Tesla aims to make good on deliveries of the 500-mile range Semi and reassured the public that the Cybertruck would arrive by 2023 (something he confirmed at the annual meeting earlier this month) but there was no still word on the long-range Semi.
Tesla Wants A Giga Factory In Canada To Make Cheaper Cars
In May this year, the Canadian government started talks with various EV manufacturers about the possibility of setting up production facilities up north. In short, the Canadian government wants to play a significant role in building a greener future and has set aside $3 billion over the next eight years to help accelerate exploration for rare earth minerals, extracting them from the earth, and refining them for use in electric vehicles.
