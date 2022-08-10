Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Kitchen Cabinets Don't Go Up To The Ceiling
Kitchen cabinets come in all different shapes and sizes, with some reaching the ceiling. Here is the reason why some kitchen cabinets don't go to the ceiling.
What Is A Solar Attic Fan And How Do You Install It?
A solar attic fan is a solar-powered fan designed to push heat out of your attic space and keep your home cooler, and DIYers can install them themselves.
How To Choose The Perfect Lighting For Your Space
Lighting is one of the most important elements of the interior design of your home. This is how to choose the perfect lighting for any space or room.
Are The Least Expensive Desks At IKEA Worth Buying?
If you're in the market for a new desk, whether it's for you or your child, we found a couple that may be worth buying from IKEA, and they're affordable!
How To Easily Find Where Your Basement Leak Is Coming From
Unchecked moisture in the home can lead to the growth of mold, fungus, and mildew. Here is how to easily find where your basement leak is coming from.
How To Know If A Wood-Burning Stove Is The Right Option For Your Home
Wood-burning stoves have been a staple in older homes for centuries, and modern houses are warming up to the charming device. Let's see if it's right for you.
Create Zen Ambience In Your Yard With These Simple Elements
You don't need a complete renovation to make a big impact on the tranquility of your garden. Follow these tips and your space will transform before your eyes.
How Much Does It Cost To Add A Chicken Coop To Your Home?
There are many benefits of adding a chicken coop to your home, but it can be a costly process. Here's how much it costs to add a chicken coop in your yard.
What You Need To Know About Casement Windows
Casement windows offer better ventilation, a high stream of natural light, and complementary styles that can fit the aesthetic of any home. See more!
Why You Should Use Daylight Bulbs In Your Kitchen
We tend to spend a lot of time in the kitchen so it should be a comfortable and inviting space. Here's a cheap and easy upgrade you can install in no time.
The Return Policy At Crate & Barrel Explained
When it comes to returning things to stores, each place has a different return policy. If you're a Crate & Barrel fan, here's what you need to know.
The Most Important Place To Use Citronella That You're Probably Missing
Known as a mosquito repellant, citronella is an affordable and natural way to keep bugs away. However, there's an important place to use it in your home.
Steps For Successfully Suspending Plants From The Ceiling
Hanging plants are attention-grabbing; they can transform any space and add visual interest to your home. Let's help you suspend your favorite varieties.
Here's The Perfect Feng Shui Placement For Your TV
If you want to incorporate the balancing principles of feng shui at home, you may want to know where the best place to put your TV is. Here are the details.
Shoe Racks That Will Make Your Mudroom More Organized Than Ever
If your shoes outnumber their storage units or tend to tumble outside their prescribed boundaries, we've got shoe rack suggestions that will make you happy!
How To Make Your Dishwasher Last Longer
Your dishwasher is one of the most integral appliances in the way your home functions. Here is what to do to make your dishwasher last longer.
Tips To Decorate Your Side Tables And Elevate Your Living Room Aesthetic
Side tables in your living room are perhaps the last things you think of when designing but these accent pieces can not only add to a room but complete it.
Are Mini-Split Air Conditioners Safe?
If you don't have central air and you've been considering something different than a window AC unit, we have something that might work. But is it safe?
Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner More Or Less Expensive Than A Window Unit?
We examine mini-split air conditioners and window units to determine which option is less expensive. We also help you to pick the best unit for your home!
The Easiest Way To Revive A Weathered Deck
Having a deck is a great addition to most any home, but when a deck becomes weathered, it's time to revive it. This DIY process is easier than you might think.
