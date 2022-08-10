North Castle renovates parks and playgrounds

Parents looking to take their children to the park in North Castle this weekend may need to look for a new play place.

North Castle has released a memo that the equipment at IBM Community Park will be removed this Saturday.

The playgrounds at Winkler and Lombardi parks have already been removed, and officials anticipate moving on to the North Castle Community Center in North White Plains on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The good news is that officials anticipate the new playgrounds will be installed in mid-September and the tennis and basketball courts at Lombardi Park are being resurfaced and painted right now, and should be complete within another week or two.

The renovations are all part of the town’s parks replacement project.