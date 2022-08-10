Panora Housing Development Project

(Panora) Panora Fiber and the City of Panora are moving forward on a housing development project. Panora City Clerk Lisa Grossman says Panora Fiber and the city is working on a Clay Street extension project opening 18 lots for housing development.

Panora Fiber owns the land, and the city is currently working on a T.I.F. development agreement. Grossman and a representative from Panora Fiber appeared at the Guthrie County Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors will act on the resolution at their next meeting.