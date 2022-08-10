ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

AUSA to childcare survey are topics updated at the EDC

Information from the monthly Economic Development Commission covered a variety of subjecs. --Approximately 13-14 people from Junction City will attend the Association of the United States Army annual convention in Washington D. C. Oct. 9-12. The Economic Development arm of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce plus USD 475 and the city and county commissions will be represented.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday

There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
PBC approves sub-lease of GCH to Stormont Vail and an interlocal agreement for Hospital repairs

Geary County Public Commission members adopted a resolution on Thursday approving the sub-lease of Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail, Flint Hills, LLC. Attorney Pete Rombold, said the lease will be consummated and closed at the end of the year." In the meantime we have the duty to make some emergency repairs to the facility, and today we approved an interlocal agreement which gives Stormont Vail and the Public Building Commission an opportunity to work together in identifying the most expeditious manner in making these repairs." Stormont Vail plans to assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Circus on Ice will come to the C.L. Hoover Opera House

Performers will be skating on the stage of the C.L. Hoover Opera House during the Circus on Ice show on Sept. 16 in Junction City. Opera House Co-Directors Joe and Sheila Markley first saw the performance in Branson, Missouri. Sheila stated, "They were on stage singing and dancing and then all of a sudden somebody comes out in a pair of ice skates and they're skating. "Joe Markley said they're really using ice skates. "It's like a teflon floor they put down but it's slick and they can ice skate on it. " Real ice will not be used on the floor of the stage.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Wamego man dead, 2 adults and 2 children injured in 3-vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Western semi driven by Mark E Stanwix, 44, Lecompton, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of Airport Road. The semi rear-ended a 2008 Ford Edge driven...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 11

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Richard Tun, Failure to appear, Arrested 8/10. Adrian Jones, Failure to appear,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Police: Cash, security system taken from Salina restaurant

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Salina pizza restaurant and asking the public for help to find suspects. On Thursday, police responded to report of a burglary at Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street in Salina, according to a media release. An employee arrived...
SALINA, KS
Voter Canvass set for Thursday in Geary County

Geary County Commissioners will canvass the votes from last week's primary election on Thursday. They will meet at 9:45 a.m. at the County Office Building. One contested race involves the 68th District House Republican primary between Nathan Butler of Junction City and John Seibel of Burdick. The district covers Geary, Morris and Riley Counties. The voter canvass in Morris County is also Thursday while in Riley County it is next Monday.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Junction City woman among 3 injured after 3-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—A Junction City woman was one of three people injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Rebecca Lazarus, 23, of Manhattan was northbound on S. Seth Child when she turned west onto Southwind and struck a southbound 2009 Dodge Journey driven by MacKenzie Clements, 21, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Kansas man, sister-in-law accused of selling drugs

OSAGE COUNTY —The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage City Police Department have created a joint task force to help eradicate the use and sale of narcotics in our communities, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. On Tuesday afternoon, the task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Sheriff's K-9 captures Kansas theft, drug suspect

A pursuit through the northern part of Salina ended early Thursday when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who fled a traffic stop on foot. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
23-year-old Riley Co. man lost $600 in utility company scam

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Guitarist Steve Fansler will perform at the Opera House

Guitarist Steve Fansler, a native of Chapman will perform at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Saturday night. His show is titled Well Tempered Madness, smooth jazz funk and blues. Sheila Markley, Opera House Co-Director, said Fansler has performed in Las Vegas with the Wayne Newton Band and has played...
CHAPMAN, KS
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Junction City, KS
