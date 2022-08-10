Performers will be skating on the stage of the C.L. Hoover Opera House during the Circus on Ice show on Sept. 16 in Junction City. Opera House Co-Directors Joe and Sheila Markley first saw the performance in Branson, Missouri. Sheila stated, "They were on stage singing and dancing and then all of a sudden somebody comes out in a pair of ice skates and they're skating. "Joe Markley said they're really using ice skates. "It's like a teflon floor they put down but it's slick and they can ice skate on it. " Real ice will not be used on the floor of the stage.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO