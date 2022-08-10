ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Mayor urged to add Staten Islander to MTA board

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Local elected officials are tired of Staten Islanders having no say in the MTA. Earlier this week, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), alongside a bipartisan group of local politicians, sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams imploring him to nominate a Staten Island resident to the MTA board, granting a seat at the table to the forgotten borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cityandstateny.com

On Long Island, a supposedly safe Democratic district is still reeling from the 2021 red wave

During the Trump era, Democrats dominated the suburbs, a dynamic which fueled the Party’s 2018 takeover of Congressand allowed Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump. But those gains evaporated in the 2021 off-year elections. In New York, Democratic incumbents were swept from power on Long Island. Nassau County Democrats fared particularly poorly – then-County Executive Laura Curran lost her reelection bid, and the GOP routed the Democratic nominee for district attorney.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WKBN

Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Asks for Help From the Biden Administration

With the growing number of migrants entering New York, the mayor is in talks with the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent migrants that cross Mexico to the Texas border to locations out of state including New York City and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied her request for National Guard support. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is working with the White House for assistance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities

The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
