Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
NY August 2022 primary election: A voter’s guide to state senate, congressional races
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Early voting for New York’s August primary begins Saturday, Aug. 12 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21 -- and primary day is coming up, on Tuesday, Aug. 23. On Staten Island, the August primary includes the Democratic and Republican general election candidacies for the 23rd...
Political buzz: Departing Cusick on Albany legacy and whether he’ll miss that long drive to the state capital each week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After two decades in office, Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) is calling it a day. Cusick, the dean of the Albany delegation, is not seeking re-election to the Legislature this year. “I’m very proud of my service in the state Assembly,” Cusick told us. “It’s been...
Biaggi wants to defeat the DCCC boss in New York. Her ex-staff has a story to tell.
New York Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is challenging DCCC Chair Sean Maloney in an Aug. 23 primary. Her treatment of staff and his own management style are at issue.
Stop breaking the law: Give Staten Islanders the ferry service they’re entitled to | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders know that the residents of the other four boroughs roll their eyes when we talk about how we often feel like the “forgotten borough.”. But if you want a perfect illustration of what fuels such discontent out here, look no further than the unfathomable mess that Staten Island Ferry service has become.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor urged to add Staten Islander to MTA board
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Local elected officials are tired of Staten Islanders having no say in the MTA. Earlier this week, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), alongside a bipartisan group of local politicians, sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams imploring him to nominate a Staten Island resident to the MTA board, granting a seat at the table to the forgotten borough.
August 2022 election primary: What you need to know about early voting on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Early voting for New York’s August primary begins Saturday, Aug. 12 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21 -- and Primary Day is coming up, on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The August primary election includes races for the State Senate and House of Representatives.
cityandstateny.com
On Long Island, a supposedly safe Democratic district is still reeling from the 2021 red wave
During the Trump era, Democrats dominated the suburbs, a dynamic which fueled the Party’s 2018 takeover of Congressand allowed Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump. But those gains evaporated in the 2021 off-year elections. In New York, Democratic incumbents were swept from power on Long Island. Nassau County Democrats fared particularly poorly – then-County Executive Laura Curran lost her reelection bid, and the GOP routed the Democratic nominee for district attorney.
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
Passing the gavel: The Richmond County Medical Society swears in its 216th president at LiGreci’s Staaten | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — During a...
Sea View senior housing dream might be dead — no signs of progress from leaders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials wanted to transform a Mid-Island eyesore that’s attracted late-night troublemakers for decades into a 344-unit senior housing complex, but it’s been on hold since 2017. Now, they can’t say what’s next. A spokeswoman for the New York City Economic...
Scammers targeted NYPD on Staten Island, officials say, amid surge in dreaded robotexts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not even the NYPD is safe from robotext scammers. The department’s 122nd Precinct took to social media over the weekend to share a screenshot of a suspicious text, with the caption that started, “I received a scam text.”. The unsolicited message, showing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials urge New Yorkers to get polio vaccine; portion of S.I. under 70% vaccinated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in almost a decade, a case of polio was confirmed in the United States, as health officials in Rockland County discovered the case in July in an unvaccinated 20-year-old man. On Friday, New York City health officials reported that they had...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11 p.m., until Friday, Aug. 12, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
Hochul says the expanded red flag law is working to curb gun violence in NY
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is touting the expansion of the state's red flag law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Mayor Adams Asks for Help From the Biden Administration
With the growing number of migrants entering New York, the mayor is in talks with the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent migrants that cross Mexico to the Texas border to locations out of state including New York City and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied her request for National Guard support. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is working with the White House for assistance.
longisland.com
Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities
The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1