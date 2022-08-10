ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man

CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022. Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned. Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court. Anyone with information...
CANTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inkster, MI
Inkster, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
fox2detroit.com

Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Missing Person#Football Games#Tattoos#Northface#Blue Jeans
ClickOnDetroit.com

22-year-old found dead in back seat of SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A 22-year-old was found dead early Friday morning in the back seat of an SUV, Detroit police said. The discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit police said the body was found in the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ongoing search for Zion Foster's body in landfill grows costly

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities and the family of Zion Foster -- are not giving up in the search for the Eastpointe teen's body searching a landfill in Lenox Township since May. "It’s been little to no sleep for our family, there are nightmares, there are moments and bouts...
EASTPOINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Woman Found Dead Inside SUV In Northwest Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are trying to determine what happened after the body of a woman was found inside a vehicle on Detroit’s northwest side early Friday morning. Detroit Police say the woman was found inside an SUV on the 19,300 block of Stahelin Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Medical examiners pronounced her dead at the scene. Not much information is known about the case, including the cause of death. The victim has yet to be identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAKUP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect arrested after brutal beating in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a Downtown Detroit beating and robbery that left a man in a coma last month. Police have not identified the suspect who beat Jason Riddle on July 30. People passing by called police when they saw him near...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy