ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man
CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022. Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned. Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court. Anyone with information...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen at her relatives
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on July 27, 2022. Officials say that Antigone Williams was last seen at her cousin’s house around 11:30 p.m. and did not return home. Her cousin states that she has Bipolar disorder. Williams was last...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly carjacked man after leaving bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a man on the city's west side. The incident happened on Friday, July 29, at around 5:25 a.m. According to police, the 31-year-old male victim met a woman at a club and agreed to meet after...
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after fatally stabbing 55-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed on Belle Isle Friday night. The body of the man was found near the Belle Isle Nature Center. MSP says a 17-year-old went to Hamtramck police, saying he had stabbed and killed...
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.
Police: 22-year-old woman found dead in parked car in Detroit neighborhood
Detroit Police said her body was discovered in the black of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Street (19300 block) near Vassar just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years
"I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this."
Police want to extend search for Zion Foster; donations needed to continue
The search continues to find Zion Foster, the 17-year-old girl who vanished back in January. Detroit police believe her body was placed in a dumpster and ended up in a Macomb County landfill.
Detroit family still pleading for answers after young man killed on first day as DoorDash driver
The family of a young man shot and killed while delivering for DoorDash in Detroit last month is still pleading for answers. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
fox2detroit.com
$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit. Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18. Police said that there were no bullet holes...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old found dead in back seat of SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 22-year-old was found dead early Friday morning in the back seat of an SUV, Detroit police said. The discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit police said the body was found in the...
fox2detroit.com
Ongoing search for Zion Foster's body in landfill grows costly
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities and the family of Zion Foster -- are not giving up in the search for the Eastpointe teen's body searching a landfill in Lenox Township since May. "It’s been little to no sleep for our family, there are nightmares, there are moments and bouts...
Woman Found Dead Inside SUV In Northwest Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are trying to determine what happened after the body of a woman was found inside a vehicle on Detroit’s northwest side early Friday morning. Detroit Police say the woman was found inside an SUV on the 19,300 block of Stahelin Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Medical examiners pronounced her dead at the scene. Not much information is known about the case, including the cause of death. The victim has yet to be identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAKUP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shot at by carjacking suspects; 2 in custody 1 at large
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect shot at a Detroit police officer during a foot chase Thursday night, but no officers were injured. Two suspects have been arrested with one still at large. One suspect was being chased on foot when he shot at the officer chasing him, then...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after brutal beating in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a Downtown Detroit beating and robbery that left a man in a coma last month. Police have not identified the suspect who beat Jason Riddle on July 30. People passing by called police when they saw him near...
Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
