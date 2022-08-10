Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board
Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
Lee County schools reach out to veterans amid teacher shortage
The School District of Lee County is encouraging veterans to become teachers through the state’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway amid a severe teacher shortage. Starting July 1, Florida began issuing five-year temporary certificates for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees and meet the following eligibility:
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Fort Myers non-profit climbing for a cause
Haven of Hope, a local non-profit, is raising money for their Klimbing for Kids campaign. As part of that campaign, they will climb mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The money raised is for Future of Hope, a vocational program that provides funding for employable vocation training or college tuition for children in orphanages across the world.
Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
Sanibel City Manager sets the record straight after Facebook post creates rumors about police force
The City of Sanibel is having to defend itself against rumors that it wants to disband its police department in favor of using services from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, the city released a letter written by City Manager Dana A. Souza addressed to residents and communities.
Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'
As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen...
Dr. Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. Joins Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida
Naples, Florida, August 12th, 2022— Dr. Steven Meckstroth of Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida announces that Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. has joined the practice effective August 15, 2022. Located in Naples, Gastroenterology Specialists focuses on diagnosing and treating common gastrointestinal diseases, controlling various gastrointestinal symptoms, and maintaining overall digestive health.
Seminole Tribe sends $1 million to Gov. DeSantis political committee
TALLAHASSEE (CBS MIAMI) The Seminole Tribe of Florida, which last year reached a gambling deal with Gov. Ron DeSantis, contributed $1 million to his political committee on August 1, according to a newly filed finance report. The tribe’s contribution was part of nearly $2.225 million that the Friends of Ron...
Twin sisters from Massachusetts help save unresponsive woman during flight to Florida
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts -- one a firefighter and paramedic, the other a nurse -- helped save a woman’s life after she became unresponsive during a flight from Boston to southwest Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a paramedic with the Wayland Fire Department, and her sister, Nicole...
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
Statewide alligator hunt begins on Monday
Thousands of Floridians will have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators on Monday during the official start of Florida’s statewide alligator hunting season. The parts shaded red on the map below show you where you’re allowed to harvest the predators if you have the proper permits. The statewide...
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
Governor Ron DeSantis never vetted his endorsements
Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. Read about Armor Persons https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/06/lets-meet-armor-d-persons-the-school-board-candidate-father-and-family-man/. Read about Sam Fisher https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/07/sam-fisher-gets-money-from-a-democrat-big-labor-pac/. District five...
Early voting begins in Lee and Collier counties
If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
CCSO Warns Of Two Scams
It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
Florida doctor missing, boat found near Sanibel
Authorities are searching for a missing Florida doctor whose boat was found near Sanibel on Thursday afternoon.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Collier County orders cleanup of pre-development eyesore in East Naples
A resolution is in sight for a highly visible rock-crushing operation that has been the subject of many code enforcement complaints on the southeast corner of Santa Barbara and Davis boulevards in East Naples. Construction and demolition debris dumped on the property adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club of...
