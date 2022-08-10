ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County schools reach out to veterans amid teacher shortage

The School District of Lee County is encouraging veterans to become teachers through the state’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway amid a severe teacher shortage. Starting July 1, Florida began issuing five-year temporary certificates for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees and meet the following eligibility:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers non-profit climbing for a cause

Haven of Hope, a local non-profit, is raising money for their Klimbing for Kids campaign. As part of that campaign, they will climb mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The money raised is for Future of Hope, a vocational program that provides funding for employable vocation training or college tuition for children in orphanages across the world.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Back To School#School Lunch#K 12 Education#School Safety#Fort Myers Teachers
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Dr. Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. Joins Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida

Naples, Florida, August 12th, 2022— Dr. Steven Meckstroth of Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida announces that Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. has joined the practice effective August 15, 2022. Located in Naples, Gastroenterology Specialists focuses on diagnosing and treating common gastrointestinal diseases, controlling various gastrointestinal symptoms, and maintaining overall digestive health.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Seminole Tribe sends $1 million to Gov. DeSantis political committee

TALLAHASSEE (CBS MIAMI) The Seminole Tribe of Florida, which last year reached a gambling deal with Gov. Ron DeSantis, contributed $1 million to his political committee on August 1, according to a newly filed finance report. The tribe’s contribution was part of nearly $2.225 million that the Friends of Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Statewide alligator hunt begins on Monday

Thousands of Floridians will have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators on Monday during the official start of Florida’s statewide alligator hunting season. The parts shaded red on the map below show you where you’re allowed to harvest the predators if you have the proper permits. The statewide...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Governor Ron DeSantis never vetted his endorsements

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. Read about Armor Persons https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/06/lets-meet-armor-d-persons-the-school-board-candidate-father-and-family-man/. Read about Sam Fisher https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/07/sam-fisher-gets-money-from-a-democrat-big-labor-pac/. District five...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Early voting begins in Lee and Collier counties

If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

CCSO Warns Of Two Scams

It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy