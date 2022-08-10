ParkAlbany: Tickets mistakenly given in Central Square

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Officials with the Albany Parking Authority, ParkAlbany, said Tuesday that some cars parked in the HBO filming areas of Center Square were mistakenly issued tickets for move-over and timed restrictions. The tickets issued for these violations, which were handed out on Monday, August 8, have been voided.

Until Saturday, August 27, the parking authority said normal regulations have been suspended in filming areas. Affected areas include Quail Street to South Swan Street and Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, as well as all of Washington Park and Englewood Place. Move-over and timed restrictions will not be in effect in the impacted areas.

Parking enforcement will continue, officials said, for quality-of-life issues including but not limited to, cars blocking fire hydrants, crosswalks, and no-parking zones. Parking meters are in effect unless noted otherwise and residential parking permits will remain in effect during this time.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said ParkAlbany Tuesday. If you have questions about a ticket you received relating to the issue, you are asked to contact Lthomas@parkalbany.com .

