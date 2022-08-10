Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Police: 22-year-old woman found dead in parked car in Detroit neighborhood
Detroit Police said her body was discovered in the black of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Street (19300 block) near Vassar just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly carjacked man after leaving bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a man on the city's west side. The incident happened on Friday, July 29, at around 5:25 a.m. According to police, the 31-year-old male victim met a woman at a club and agreed to meet after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 17-year-old turns himself in after fatally stabbing someone on Belle Isle
DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported there was a suspicious death on Belle Isle Friday night. According to an MSP tweet, troopers found a deceased 55-year-old male from Hamtramck on the island around 8 p.m. near Riverbank Road and Oakway Drive. Police state that the victim was fatally stabbed with a knife.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect of deadly assault at Orion Twp GM plant arraigned on open murder charge
ORION TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect of a fatal assault at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township was arraigned in court Saturday morning on an open murder charge. 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond in the Oakland County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit. Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18. Police said that there were no bullet holes...
Suspect arraigned on open murder in fatal beating of coworker at GM Orion Plant
Roberston and Bushi were working at the dock area when Bushi allegedly beat Robertson to death, according to Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Hamtramck man stabbed to death on Belle Isle, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man on Belle Isle, after the alleged killer turned himself in Friday night.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
Multiple shots fired at police during two high-speed chases
Detroit Police officers were shot at multiple times Thursday in two high-speed chases just less than five hours apart. Both incidents happened on Detroit’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
DPD searching for 34-year-old woman reported missing
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 34-year-old woman reported missing who was last seen on Wednesday, July 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery of woman at Detroit business
Police said the victim was at the Project Greenlight business on Gratiot near Harper on Thursday around 2 a.m. when three men robbed her at gunpoint.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years
"I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this."
thesalinepost.com
Pittsfield Police Seeking Suspect in Shooting at Saline Wal-Mart
Pittsfield Township Police are investigating a shooting at the Saline Walmart parking lot at State Road and Michigan Avenue. According to Pittsfield Public Safety Director Matt Harshberger, there was an altercation between two temporary employees of a business located across the street from Walmart. One person was shot and transported with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Social media scanner listeners reported the victim was shot in the leg.
Detroit family still pleading for answers after young man killed on first day as DoorDash driver
The family of a young man shot and killed while delivering for DoorDash in Detroit last month is still pleading for answers. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
fox2detroit.com
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
Comments / 0