Flat Rock, MI

Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Flat Rock, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flat Rock, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Huron Hub
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Pittsfield Police Seeking Suspect in Shooting at Saline Wal-Mart

Pittsfield Township Police are investigating a shooting at the Saline Walmart parking lot at State Road and Michigan Avenue. According to Pittsfield Public Safety Director Matt Harshberger, there was an altercation between two temporary employees of a business located across the street from Walmart. One person was shot and transported with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Social media scanner listeners reported the victim was shot in the leg.
SALINE, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

