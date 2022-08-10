Pittsfield Township Police are investigating a shooting at the Saline Walmart parking lot at State Road and Michigan Avenue. According to Pittsfield Public Safety Director Matt Harshberger, there was an altercation between two temporary employees of a business located across the street from Walmart. One person was shot and transported with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Social media scanner listeners reported the victim was shot in the leg.

SALINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO