Detroit, MI

Firefighters discover charred body after extinguishing vehicle fire on Detroit's east side

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - Detroit firefighters responding to a car on fire on the city's east side made a "gruesome" discovery once the flames were put out Wednesday morning, WWJ's Charlie Langton reports.

Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. to a burning vehicle in an field on Dubois and Hancock, Langton said.

When firefighters put out the flames, they found a body burned beyond recognition in the car.

Langton said the body was so badly burned that authorities were unable to determine if the victim is a male or female.

The remains have been transported to the morgue, Langton added, but Detroit police have been investigating the scene for several hours.

Further details were not made available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

