News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Cherokee County Clerk announces a mistake with a county election. County Clerk Rebecca Brassart discovered the thumb drives containing the voting data for District 1 County Commissioner malfunctioned. Officials say the drives improperly switched votes cast for incumbent Myra Frazier and attributed them to the challenger Lance Nichols. Brassart says the drives worked properly during testing.

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Tuesday Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis spoke about last week’s primary election. Davis spoke to the Joplin’s Kiwanis Club. It was the first public discussion about the system procedures, problems, and solutions pertaining to the August 2nd election. Turnout and future elections procedurals were also discussed.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Recreational cannabis will appear on Missouri’s ballot this November. If voters decide to legalize recreational cannabis, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize and tax the drug. However — some people believe Missouri should keep cannabis for medical use only. Click here for more details on the marijuana measure.

