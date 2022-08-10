ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results

By Tawnya Bach
 4 days ago
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Cherokee County Clerk announces a mistake with a county election. County Clerk Rebecca Brassart discovered the thumb drives containing the voting data for District 1 County Commissioner malfunctioned. Officials say the drives improperly switched votes cast for incumbent Myra Frazier and attributed them to the challenger Lance Nichols. Brassart says the drives worked properly during testing.

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Tuesday Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis spoke about last week’s primary election. Davis spoke to the Joplin’s Kiwanis Club. It was the first public discussion about the system procedures, problems, and solutions pertaining to the August 2nd election. Turnout and future elections procedurals were also discussed.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Recreational cannabis will appear on Missouri’s ballot this November. If voters decide to legalize recreational cannabis, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize and tax the drug. However — some people believe Missouri should keep cannabis for medical use only. Click here for more details on the marijuana measure.

The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax. A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire

CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
Man, 28, pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware Co. murder

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for taking part in the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp and the shooting of a second victim, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder and to brandishing...
Teenager Dies in Wednesday Morning Crash

(KTTS News) – A teenager has died after a car crash Wednesday morning. The 16-year-old driver died at the scene of the accident. A 14-year-old passenger also suffered moderate injuries. The accident occurred near Phelps in Lawrence County on State Highway UU. The Missouri Highway Patrol does not release...
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
