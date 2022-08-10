ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden in a tough spot on Trump after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Gangitano
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCo8S_0hBd8AbP00

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden is in a tough spot following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, facing a delicate dance of handling the situation while steadfastly appearing not to politically taint the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Republican lawmakers almost immediately lashed out at Biden following news of the search, which was shared by Trump himself, raising questions about how soon the former president might announce he’s running again in 2024. It comes as Biden navigates skepticism within his own party about whether he should seek reelection — a potential repeat match-up of 2020.

The White House insisted on Tuesday that Biden had no advance notice of the FBI search in Florida the day before, telling reporters that he learned of it through public reports and distancing itself from the DOJ’s investigation into Trump.

“The president and the White House learned about this FBI search from public reports. We learned just like the American public did yesterday, and we did not have advance notice of this activity,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She described Biden as completely uninvolved, stressing the president believes the DOJ should conduct its investigations independently.

Democratic strategists argued that is the White House’s best move.

“Unlike Trump, who explicitly politicized the DOJ, and every Republican who cheered him on as they now cry crocodile tears, Biden is doing the right thing by letting the DOJ and FBI — whose director is a lifelong Republican appointed by Trump — do their job without notice to or direction from the White House,” said Democratic strategist Eddie Vale.

FBI search makes clear Trump is target of probe

The dramatic step by the FBI, which is run by Trump appointee Christopher Wray, in searching the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate has increased speculation that Trump is in legal jeopardy. The search was reportedly focused on the retention of classified materials and came after the FBI secured a search warrant from a federal magistrate judge.

Trump has decried the situation as politically motivated. As news of the search broke Monday night, the White House would only say that it “did not have notice of the reported action.”

Republican strategist Doug Heye argued that the president’s best strategy is to avoid politicizing the operation to show the differences between Biden and Trump.

“Biden should resist acting as Trump did in politicizing the Department of Justice and FBI and remain above the fray. And he should make that clear every opportunity he gets,” Heye said.

One Democratic strategist said all Biden has to do is “get out of the way.”

“Get out of the way and stay out of the way and let him implode,” the strategist said. “He was bound to implode sooner or later. All the better now while Biden is gaining wins.”

A Democratic donor agreed, adding that the White House should keep quiet.

“Sometimes silence says it all,” the donor said. “Silence is the way to go.”

The search comes as speculation grows over whether — and when — Trump will announce his candidacy in 2024 and whether Biden will be too old if he runs in the next presidential election cycle.

Biden said in an interview that month that he wouldn’t be disappointed if 2024 was a rematch between himself and Trump.

Biden will be 81 years old in 2024. Last month, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) said he would not support Biden if he ran for reelection.

Other Democrats have dodged the question entirely.

“Is the timing of this event politically awkward? Sure. With Trump around, it always will be. Nonetheless, the FBI and the Justice Department must do their work despite the political environment,” said former Rep. Chris Carney (D-Pa.), a Biden ally.

“Regardless of the fact we are in a highly charged political environment, the Justice Department still has a job to do. The accused will always cry ‘political persecution.’ It’s noteworthy that FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Trump appointee, saw enough evidence to pursue the warrant,” he added.

Many Republicans blamed Biden himself for the search, suggesting that he was using the DOJ to go after a political opponent. When asked how the White House might combat this message — and address how much of the American public might actually believe that — Jean-Pierre continued to refuse to comment, saying she would not talk about any investigation by the DOJ.

Five takeaways from the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Some Republican lawmakers Monday night invoked the president’s son Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for his worldwide business dealings, suggesting that federal authorities had not been probing that matter as intensely as Trump’s.

But the White House has doubled down on its approach to remove President Biden from the Trump situation, saying he had not been briefed on the search as of Tuesday and insisted on not getting dragged into it.

Jean-Pierre on Tuesday also would not reveal whether Attorney General Merrick Garland signed off on the search or say if the president had spoken to Garland, whom he appointed.

Heye argued that given the distrust of the DOJ and the FBI that was largely established under Trump, someone in the current administration should answer lingering questions about the search.

”It’s critical that Garland and/or Wray answer whatever questions they can as soon as possible,” Heye said.

Despite many unanswered questions and outrage from Trump and his allies, Democratic strategist Joel Payne suggested the president should stay “above the fray.”

“President Biden does not have to lean into this news,” Payne said. “It tells its story organically. The contrast is clear between the two men, for better and worse.”

Amie Parnes contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Top Democrats request damage assessment, review of documents taken at Mar-a-Lago

(The Hill) — Two top Democrats wrote to the director of National Intelligence on Saturday to request a damage assessment and review be conducted after the unsealed search warrant on Friday revealed classified and top secret documents had been taken by FBI officials during their search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Rep. Carolyn Maloney […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WJTV 12

MPD: Woman drove boys around to rob people at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been arrested after she reportedly drove two boys to rob people at gunpoint. Police say Lashuna Taylor, 41, is facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and contributing to delinquency of a minor. According to police, two boys tried to rob a man at gunpoint at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Woman attacks officers, calls 911 from police car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened and attacked officers working an accident scene, then called emergency dispatch and threatened to kill them. Jayanta Greenwood, 23, was charged with three counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and making a non-emergency 911 call. She is being held on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Carney
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
WJTV 12

Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shoots at car full of children at Taco Bell: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in jail after police say she shot at a car, filled with children at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday. According to Memphis police, Shuntae Daniels is responsible for the shooting that took place around 2:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Poplar near Highland. Officers say they were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

First female officer joins Gluckstadt Police Department

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Gluckstadt announced the first female officer has joined the police department. Officer Sage Bowman was sworn-in during a ceremony this week. She is the ninth hire for the Gluckstadt Police Department. According to officials, Bowman is multilingual and speaks English, Chinese and Spanish. The Madison County […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Department Of Justice#Doj#American#Democratic#The White House
WJTV 12

Two arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a search warrant turned up meth and fentanyl in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Highway 184 in the Powers community on Friday, August 12. Kelsey […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WJTV 12

Bond denied for suspect, new details emerge in Jimmie “Jay” Lee case

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — It has been one month since University of Mississippi graduate, Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and suspect Sheldon Herrington, Jr. appeared in court for the case Tuesday morning. Lafayette County Circuit Judge Grady Tollison decided to combine Herrington’s bond hearing with a preliminary hearing which opened the door for the prosecution […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after police chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a police chase that began at a Dollar General in Jones County on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Sergeant J.D. Carter and Sergeant Jeff Monk were made aware of a possible stolen vehicle at the Dollar General store […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy