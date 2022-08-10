Read full article on original website
Ethereum Classic on a Bull Ride; Will ETC Continue Its Rally?
Ethereum Classic was born as a result of maintaining the original blockchain identity after the hard fork. Since the forked blockchain applied for a new trademark with the original name Ethereum and the token name Ether turned into ETH, Ethereum Classic was forced to take this name to showcase the original identity with the token name ETC. Despite the fork, the initial identity of the blockchain was as a miner’s heaven, but growing concerns led it to think of a new roadmap to shift towards Proof of Stake and decimate the concept of Proof of Work and mining rewards.
Unique Cryptocurrencies You Should Check Out: Axie Infinity and Revolutux
Cryptocurrency stocks are a popular investment choice for many new and experienced investors due to their various advantages and rewards, despite the preference for long-term investments. Cryptocurrencies may provide several benefits, including decentralization, security, and financial independence, by removing the requirement for a third party to “check” or “approve” the transaction.
Asian Blockchain Festival 2022 – An In-Depth Insight About Blockchain
4th Global Edition of Super Crypto Conference Comes to Vietnam with Live, In-person Event. With the sponsorship of Novum Group, a Singapore-based Blockchain Company, the 4th global edition of SCC – Asian Blockchain Festival 2022 (ABF 2022) will bring together some of the world’s leading crypto experts, policymakers, key government delegates, media, and other curated investors among others to foster the crypto and blockchain community across the globe.
AMP Hits a Low of $0.008; Time to Sell AMP Holdings?
The Flexa payments network developed AMP as a method of collateralizing and verifiable assurances that would allow other payments networks such as Flexa to secure transactions before working on them. This process enables more secure smart contracts and allows for consistent growth. AMP has lost a significant market capitalization, now having a value above $352 million despite just 42% of tokens under regular circulations.
Pastel Network Bringing NFT Security to Polkadot With Parity
Pastel Network recently announced establishing a partnership with Parity Technologies. The collaboration will see Pastel Network bringing permanent storage and NFT security to Polkadot. As the builders behind Substrate and Polkadot, Parity Technologies is a well-known name in the industry. The partnership is a huge step for the entire NFT...
