Ethereum Classic was born as a result of maintaining the original blockchain identity after the hard fork. Since the forked blockchain applied for a new trademark with the original name Ethereum and the token name Ether turned into ETH, Ethereum Classic was forced to take this name to showcase the original identity with the token name ETC. Despite the fork, the initial identity of the blockchain was as a miner’s heaven, but growing concerns led it to think of a new roadmap to shift towards Proof of Stake and decimate the concept of Proof of Work and mining rewards.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO