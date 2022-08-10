Live Free + Eat Local this month

Aug. 7 to 13 is National Farmers Market Week. It's also NH Eats Local Month in the Granite State. NH Eats Local advocates all year long but it pulls out the stops in August to rally around and thank our hard-working farmers, fishers, and food businesses. Over 100 partners throughout the state have joined together to encourage the choice to eat and support local food. There's a calendar of events, film screenings, storytelling, and even an Eat Local Challenge. Find a calendar of events at nheatslocal.com and you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

And don't forget Seacoast Eat Local will host its first Eco Day at the Portsmouth Farmers’ Market outside City Hall on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the regular market vendors, special guests will include Portsmouth WRAD, League of Conservation Voters, Mr. Fox Composting, The Seacoast Science Center and more. For details, visit seacoasteatlocal.org.

Sad to say goodbye to Smuttlabs

Smuttynose Brewing said it was an “extremely difficult decision” to close Smuttlabs in Dover last week, but that the decision doesn't affect The Smuttynose Brewing Co. Tasting Bar and Smuttynose Restaurant in Hampton or its seasonal beer garden plan in Rochester at The Ridge shopping plaza. Smuttlabs will be missed.

Rick's Restaurant has a new name

Having moved from downtown York to Route 1 earlier this year, longtime local favorite Rick's Restaurant is now Rick's Blue Jay Cafe. Learn why owner Veronica Gould made the switch for the storied restaurant.

Expand your summer wine horizons

We all reach for rose for a summer party, cookout or get-together, but there are so many more wines that go perfectly with the joys of this season. Tony Calendrello, owner of Vino e Vivo wine bar and restaurant in Exeter, offers his recommendations.

Brew Fest is back

The 14th annual Brew Fest is set for this October at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. Get the details and how to get tickets soon as this is a popular fundraiser for the Prescott Park Arts Festival as well as the Master Brewers Association of America scholarship fund.

Try a crepe at Mornings in Paris

There aren't many places you can get a great crepe, but now you can head to Mornings in Paris in Kennebunk to pick from 11 sweet and savory choices. Learn which one is a customer favorite already.

