ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Live Free + Eat Local this month

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

Aug. 7 to 13 is National Farmers Market Week. It's also NH Eats Local Month in the Granite State. NH Eats Local advocates all year long but it pulls out the stops in August to rally around and thank our hard-working farmers, fishers, and food businesses. Over 100 partners throughout the state have joined together to encourage the choice to eat and support local food. There's a calendar of events, film screenings, storytelling, and even an Eat Local Challenge. Find a calendar of events at nheatslocal.com and you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWx6x_0hBd82cq00

And don't forget Seacoast Eat Local will host its first Eco Day at the Portsmouth Farmers’ Market outside City Hall on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the regular market vendors, special guests will include Portsmouth WRAD, League of Conservation Voters, Mr. Fox Composting, The Seacoast Science Center and more. For details, visit seacoasteatlocal.org.

Sad to say goodbye to Smuttlabs

Smuttynose Brewing said it was an “extremely difficult decision” to close Smuttlabs in Dover last week, but that the decision doesn't affect The Smuttynose Brewing Co. Tasting Bar and Smuttynose Restaurant in Hampton or its seasonal beer garden plan in Rochester at The Ridge shopping plaza. Smuttlabs will be missed.

Rick's Restaurant has a new name

Having moved from downtown York to Route 1 earlier this year, longtime local favorite Rick's Restaurant is now Rick's Blue Jay Cafe. Learn why owner Veronica Gould made the switch for the storied restaurant.

Expand your summer wine horizons

We all reach for rose for a summer party, cookout or get-together, but there are so many more wines that go perfectly with the joys of this season. Tony Calendrello, owner of Vino e Vivo wine bar and restaurant in Exeter, offers his recommendations.

Brew Fest is back

The 14th annual Brew Fest is set for this October at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. Get the details and how to get tickets soon as this is a popular fundraiser for the Prescott Park Arts Festival as well as the Master Brewers Association of America scholarship fund.

Try a crepe at Mornings in Paris

There aren't many places you can get a great crepe, but now you can head to Mornings in Paris in Kennebunk to pick from 11 sweet and savory choices. Learn which one is a customer favorite already.

Each week in this newsletter, we highlight our best stories from the Seacoast's restaurant community. Please forward this Local Flavor newsletter to your family, friends and acquaintances who might be interested. You can sign up to receive this newsletter here. And If you are a subscriber, thank you for helping to make our work possible. If you don’t subscribe, please consider supporting Seacoastonline.com and Fosters.com today here.

Enjoy,

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
BOW, NH
Seacoast Current

This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
YORK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, NH
Food & Drinks
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NH
City
Dover, NH
I-95 FM

Maine’s Greatest Hard Rock Band of All Time

If you were in Portland in the '90s and 2000s and into the hard stuff, then you were a loyal disciple of Twisted Roots. Or as we call them, TFR...Twisted F'ing Roots! These guys were as good as it got, and were one of the Portland bands that "made it." They got signed to a record label, toured, were in magazines, on TV and radio, and made lots of albums. Their sold-out show at the State Theatre in April of 1994 was one of the greatest moments in Portland music history. "Let The Flower Fury Begin!" the legendary Brian James would say to intro TFR...and the band went OFF.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Local Food#Summer Wine#Farmers Market#Wine Bar#Food Drink#Nh Eats Local Month#Seacoast Eat Local#Portsmouth Wrad#Tasting Bar#Smuttynose Restaurant#Ridge#Blue Jay Cafe
WMUR.com

Tall ships arrive in Portsmouth, open for tours

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The tall ships sailed into Portsmouth on Thursday as part of theSail Portsmouth events this weekend. This year's celebration began with the Parade of Sail on Thursday morning where the tall ships sailed from the mouth of the Piscataqua River and ended at the Memorial Bridge.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Boots on the Ground: Volunteers sought for Aug. 20 clean-up of abandoned encampments

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s H.O.P.E. initiative has organized its first-ever “Boots on the Ground” community clean-up event, focused on abandoned encampments throughout the City of Manchester. This event, set for Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. and sponsored in part by SERVPRO of Manchester, aims at encouraging collaboration in the community while helping to beautify our city.
WCVB

Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMUR.com

Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford

GILFORD, N.H. — A trip to a grocery store in Gilford turned into an experience this woman will remember after finding a bag of cash in the parking lot. Sonjya O'Brien came to Hannaford for dinner, but what she found instead was bag of bills, laying in the lot outside the supermarket in Gilford.
Brewbound.com

Throwback Brewery Recognized as New Hampshire’s ‘First Sustainable Craft Beverage Producer’

North Hampton, New Hampshire – Throwback Brewery in North Hampton has set the bar high for sustainability and on Thursday, August 11, 2022, this achievement was honored as the farm, restaurant and brewery became the first craft beverage producer recognized by the New Hampshire Sustainable Craft Beverage Recognition Program. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) Commissioner Robert Scott and New Hampshire Brewers Association Board of Directors Officer Bob Levine were on site to present Throwback Brewery founders Annette Lee and Nicole Carrier with the award for outstanding environmental leadership and sustainability efforts.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
newscentermaine.com

Inventor creates tool to remove ticks at all stages

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's safe to say most of us don't want ticks anywhere near our families and our pets. But for a Massachusetts man, being around ticks is a way of life. Dan Wolff spent years inventing tweezers designed to remove ticks at any stage in their life cycle. But he says the bottom line for his growing business is raising awareness about ticks and the diseases they carry.
SHAPLEIGH, ME
manchesterinklink.com

Crystal Lake reopens for swimming

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
MANCHESTER, NH
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
BOSTON, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy