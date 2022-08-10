They take their kraut serious in Phelps, but with a heaping dose of fun

Bragging rights -- without ‘em, what would ever be accomplished in life?

So that said, I couldn’t let the annual Phelps Sauerkraut Weekend pass without stopping by to see an old-timey fun event and the competitors who chowed down in it.

Yep, looking for who has bragging rights until this Ontario County town's next weekend of homage to sauerkraut.

The winner is the first one to eat three hot dogs and 12 ounces of sauerkraut -- “measured out so it is exact,” said Hannah Smith, event coordinator with Business Development and Tourism Council.

Last year’s winner did it in 39 seconds. This year seemed longer. Just ask Kate Clement, who, calling it as we see it, struggled a bit.

“It was much, much harder than I thought, but I’m glad I gave it my all regardless,” Clement laughed.

There is a payoff. She and the other competitors who entered earned a medal although perhaps a bit of indigestion, too.

And the winner was Jonas Myhill, who entered because “I’m super, duper competitive and I cannot help myself.”

He may have entered as an underdog -- yes, I went there -- because, "I hate dogs," he said.

“The kraut’s the best part,” Myhill said. “I really like sauerkraut.”

And he came to the right spot for it.

The Phelps Sauerkraut Festival was started in 1967 by the Phelps Chamber of Commerce as a celebration of the kraut that helped make the town at one time one of the largest producers in the world.

Many of the big-time sauerkraut makers have left, but all sorts of kraut-related activities remain, making this a unique event.

A cabbage head decorating contest and kraut pub crawl bring in folks from in town and out. There's a sauerkraut recipe contest and the cutting of the sauerkraut cake.

A sauerkraut food tour gave visitors the opportunity to snack on sumptuous sauerkraut chocolate cakes and sauerkrauguettes, courtesy of Vienna Cafe and the Yorkshire Inn, respectively. If you wanted sauerkraut, then you couldn't pass on the Reuben macaroni and cheese or the pulled pork slider with kraut slaw.

They take their fermented cabbage seriously here, but still have fun.

Clement, who comes from out of town and married into the local Clement family, said the event was awesome and so was its setting.

Clement said she experienced the feel of a carnival, where everybody seems like they’ve known each other for 20 or 30 years. She doesn’t know anybody here, yet it all feels familiar.

And she felt right at home.

"I think it’s awesome,” Clement said.

Looking back, Chris Weston wouldn't describe the eating contest as awesome, although he thought it was a good idea at first. Afterward, he said he will never, ever do that again, but added that it was fun and something he can say he’s done.

This is something he can talk about with friends and family for years to come.

“One and done,” Weston said. “The first one went down easy. Then after the second one, I was done.”

No dinner on this night for Weston. Come to think of it, he said he might have to miss several meals. “This will probably keep me full for a few days,” Weston said.

For the winner, bragging rights and of course, just desserts.

“I’m going to get me a piece of pie,” Myhill said.

