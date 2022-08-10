ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

nbc25news.com

13 communities now impacted by water main break

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Thousands remain under boil water advisory

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands remain under a boil water advisory after a leak in a key water source was discovered on Saturday. The potentially contaminated water main was isolated about a mile west of the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. Officials announced...
ALMONT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies

Sandy Grimshaw serves an apple crisp with ice cream from Sweet Whimsies food truck in Flint on Friday, August 12, 2022. Grimshaw owns the food truck where she serves sweets like ice cream, shortcake and cheesecake. 20 / 21. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies. A customer receives a...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed

The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, August 14

A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Evening, August 11th

Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education. The future of U.S. manufacturing and the field of computer science and engineering received a boost from the newly adopted, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Former mayor reacts to mistrial declared by judge in Flint Water Bellwether trial. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time: What to know

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has confirmed the state’s first detection of the invasive spotted lanternfly after a small population was found in Oakland County. The small population was detected in Pontiac last week and the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding on Wednesday (Aug. 10). “Although...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022

Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

