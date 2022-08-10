Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
13 communities now impacted by water main break
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
WNEM
Thousands remain under boil water advisory
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands remain under a boil water advisory after a leak in a key water source was discovered on Saturday. The potentially contaminated water main was isolated about a mile west of the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. Officials announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
abc12.com
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies
Sandy Grimshaw serves an apple crisp with ice cream from Sweet Whimsies food truck in Flint on Friday, August 12, 2022. Grimshaw owns the food truck where she serves sweets like ice cream, shortcake and cheesecake. 20 / 21. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies. A customer receives a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsgw.com
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, August 14
A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Evening, August 11th
Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education. The future of U.S. manufacturing and the field of computer science and engineering received a boost from the newly adopted, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Former mayor reacts to mistrial declared by judge in Flint Water Bellwether trial. Updated:...
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Midland (Midland, MI)
The Midland Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound U.S. 10 in Midland Wednesday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue [..]
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
Flint firefighters issued all-clear at fatal house fire, but kids were still inside
FLINT, MI -- Two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear during a house fire in May on West Pulaski Street never searched a room where two children who died were later found, according to an internal investigation by the city. The report written by Fire Chief Raymond Barton and obtained...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time: What to know
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has confirmed the state’s first detection of the invasive spotted lanternfly after a small population was found in Oakland County. The small population was detected in Pontiac last week and the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding on Wednesday (Aug. 10). “Although...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022
Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
Comments / 0