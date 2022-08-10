Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
Orlando woman charged with murder in ‘domestic’ homicide, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators with the Orlando Police Department have made an arrest for the death of a man found murdered back in November. Police say they responded to the 700 block of South Ivey Lane on November 30, 2021 for reports of a man who was found unconscious and not breathing.
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Orange County officer bonds out of jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of a deadly drunk driving charges has bonded out of jail. Neil Demetree, 57, is facing felony charges after investigators say he swerved into a construction zone in December, crashing into Orange County Sheriff’s Field Officer David Grassi. Only Channel 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Seminole County middle school student, 13, arrested after striking resource deputy in ‘groin area,’ sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old student of Greenwood Lakes Middle School was arrested on campus Friday in a physical struggle between the teen and a school resource deputy, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. In an arrest report, the deputy said he was notified by a...
click orlando
Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man
CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating. Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating body found
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after a body was found in some woods near Halifax Hospital Thursday. Police say the body is that of an adult male and because of significant composition, the medical examiner is working to determine who the person is and how he died.
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
WESH
Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute
SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
click orlando
WATCH: Armed school ‘guardians’ train in Lake County to stop active shooter
TAVARES, Fla. – The sound of simulated gunfire echoed through the hallways and classrooms of Tavares High School this summer as armed school district employees, known as guardians, practiced tracking down and stopping an active school shooter. “This is the world we live in. Our precious resources are in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
click orlando
Wrong way, head-on crash kills woman, critically injures man in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman died and a Pierson man was left with critical injuries Saturday night after a wrong-way crash on State Road 44 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. near Taganana Drive, as...
click orlando
1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
click orlando
Memorial site for slain teen repeatedly vandalized, Ocoee family says
OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee family said the memorial site of their son, who was shot and killed last year, has been repeatedly vandalized — and the family is looking for answers. “Other than his ashes, it’s all we have. It’s where we go when we want to...
Seminole County high school student arrested for having gun on campus
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Lyman High School was arrested Friday for having an unloaded gun on campus, according to school officials. No specific threat was ever made to the campus, the school principal said in an email to parents. Around 1:30 p.m., school resources officers with...
click orlando
Student arrested after fighting officers, bringing gun to Lyman High School, police say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A 15-year-old student with an unloaded gun in his backpack was arrested after kicking and threatening officers at Lyman High School on Friday, according to Longwood police. School resource officers responded to the Longwood campus courtyard around 1:30 p.m. Friday after reports of the suspect causing...
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
click orlando
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
Comments / 0