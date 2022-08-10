ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Unpleasant Social Security Surprises Retirees Could Face

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Most retirees look forward to getting Social Security. Unfortunately, once you go to claim benefits, you could end up really disappointed with several aspects of the program.

It's better to understand the realities up front, so be prepared to face these three unpleasant surprises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JryjC_0hBd6Kvb00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Benefits only replace 40% of preretirement income

To be comfortable as a retiree, you should aim to replace around 80% of the income you were earning before leaving work -- or more. If you're hoping Social Security will do that for you, you're in for a huge financial shock. That's because benefits are designed to replace just 40% of preretirement earnings.

Social Security benefits aren't meant to be your sole source of support as a retiree. The program was designed with the assumption you would have a pension and savings too, so be sure you actually have some extra funds set aside to supplement Social Security. Otherwise, you'll have to seriously downgrade your quality of life.

2. COLAs aren't keeping pace with inflation

Since retirees rely on Social Security throughout retirement, benefits have cost of living adjustments (COLAs) built into them. Each year, data from a consumer price index is reviewed to see how much prices went up year over year. Retirees then get a raise equal to the amount of inflation the index shows.

Unfortunately, there are some big problems with this process. First, the consumer price index that was chosen to measure price growth is one that tracks the spending habits of urban wage earners and clerical workers. As a result, it underestimates how much retirees spend in certain areas that tend to experience higher inflation.

COLAs are too small in most years due to this issue, and benefits have lost about 40% of their buying power since 2000, according to an analysis by the Senior Citizens League.

The other problem is that COLAs are calculated using data from the third quarter of the year prior to the time the raise goes into effect. This year's raise was determined using data from the third quarter of 2021. Inflation kept surging after that quarter, though. So the raise this year wasn't enough. And that same effect occurs in any year when there's rapid inflation.

Since retirees are getting raises that are too small to keep pace with rising prices, your benefits will buy less for you during each year of retirement. You'll need to rely more on savings to make ends meet.

3. FRA isn't until after age 66

Finally, the last major surprise you might face is that you can't retire with full benefits at 65. Traditionally, you could, because 65 was the common full retirement age under Social Security rules. That's why many people still think of this as the classic retirement age.

But changes to Social Security to shore up its financial situation gradually pushed FRA later. It's between 66 and four months and 67 for those born in 1956 or later. This means you are either going to have to wait beyond age 65 until your FRA, or you'll have to live with reduced benefits.

And if you want to max out your benefits, you're going to have to wait until 70, since you can earn delayed retirement credits between FRA and your 70th birthday.

Getting caught off guard about when you can claim benefits or how much they are worth can lead to major financial problems as a senior. The good news is, now you know the basics so you won't find any of these facts to be unpleasant surprises as you reach your retirement years.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money

The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Retirement Income#Retiree#Retirement Age#Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
207K+
Followers
103K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy