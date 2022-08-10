ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Hills, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project

Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Lyndhurst-Based Goldie's Donuts & Bakery to Open Second Shop in Ohio City

After five successful years in Lyndhurst, Goldie's Donuts & Bakery (5211 Mayfield Rd., 440-683-4746) is gearing up for its first major expansion. Owners Dustin and Paloma Goldberg have inked a deal to open a second shop in Ohio City, which should take place in late fall. The bakery and café will occupy the corner spot at 41 West, a mixed-use development at the corner of Lorain Avenue and W. 41st St.
LYNDHURST, OH
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M

The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea Planning Commission recommends approval of townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio -- The Aug. 4 Berea Planning Commission meeting was lengthy, informative and ultimately successful for developers seeking to build a 69-townhome development in the city’s north end. Commission members voted to recommend approval to City Council of Stage 2 preliminary plans for the planned unit development proposed...
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

A little historical perspective on Horseshoe Lake

The 143-year-old Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve adopted this position paper regarding Horseshoe lake on Aug. 8:. “Exactly 200 years ago, the North Union of Shakers created their ‘Valley of God’s Pleasure’ settlement in Warrensville Township. An industrious sect, the Shakers dammed Doan Brook in two places to power various milling operations.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Lake County Fair sale

Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital-Dr. Rob Schwartz. Grand champion overall market hog/market gilt: Ava Schwartz. Grand champion barrow/reserve champion market hog: Hope Lassnick. Buyer: Matrix Tool & Machine. Bid: $9.50/pound. Weight: 273. Reserve champion market barrow: Marissa Szeker. Buyer: JAB Supply Corporation. Bid: $7/pound. Weight: 281 pounds. Grand champion carcass hog:...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
BEDFORD, OH
