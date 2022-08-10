Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project
Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
Plans are set for Bainbridge Rox and Chagrin Film Fest: Valley Views
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Civic Club is throwing its annual Bainbridge Rox summer party noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 offering a cornucopia of activities including live music, mud volleyball, Texas Hold’em poker, ox roast and food trucks, a children’s entertainment area and art and business exhibitors. Admission and parking are free.
Cleveland Scene
Lyndhurst-Based Goldie's Donuts & Bakery to Open Second Shop in Ohio City
After five successful years in Lyndhurst, Goldie's Donuts & Bakery (5211 Mayfield Rd., 440-683-4746) is gearing up for its first major expansion. Owners Dustin and Paloma Goldberg have inked a deal to open a second shop in Ohio City, which should take place in late fall. The bakery and café will occupy the corner spot at 41 West, a mixed-use development at the corner of Lorain Avenue and W. 41st St.
Ashtabula’s Riverbend Hotel project back on track, with expected opening in spring 2023
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Originally announced in 2019 but delayed by the pandemic, the new Riverbend Hotel in Ashtabula’s harbor district is finally under construction, with a scheduled opening in spring 2023. The hotel will be larger than initially planned – with five floors, instead of four, and 43...
Big Avon Lake condo fire leaves residents picking up the pieces
Firefighters from nine west side fire departments responded to a fast moving fire on Saturday morning at a condominium complex in Avon Lake.
luxury-houses.net
Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M
The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
Berea Planning Commission recommends approval of townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio -- The Aug. 4 Berea Planning Commission meeting was lengthy, informative and ultimately successful for developers seeking to build a 69-townhome development in the city’s north end. Commission members voted to recommend approval to City Council of Stage 2 preliminary plans for the planned unit development proposed...
cleveland19.com
Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
Looking to save on home repairs? Your labor is free; 2 Cleveland-area nonprofits offer great resources to help - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re broke, you learn how to fix things. When you have money, you pay a pro. That’s the wisdom my dad shared with me once, probably when my first car was leaking coolant and overheating. And I stubbornly thought changing the car’s thermostat would fix a much larger problem.
Local church moving thrift store; all items on sale
A local church is moving its thrift store to better serve low-income communities.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
Fire causes heavy damage to Smugglers Cove condominium complex in Avon Lake
People from a dozen condo units in Avon Lake are unable to return home after a garage fire spread to a building at Smugglers Cove Condominiums Saturday morning.
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
geauganews.com
Geauga County Dog Shelter Annual Garage Sale – September 23rd, 24th & 25th
The Geauga County Dog Shelter is holding their Annual Garage Sale & Raffle Basket fundraiser on September 23rd, 24th & 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., daily. The Dog Shelter is located at 12513 Merritt Road near Route 44. Don’t miss the Geauga County Dog Shelter’s 6th Annual Garage...
Ashtabula’s Hubbard House, maritime museum explore city’s underground railroad, industrial history
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Ashtabula’s prime location on Lake Erie played a pivotal part in the city’s history, from its role in the underground railroad to the industrial revolution. Two small museums near the lakefront highlight that history -- the Hubbard House, where escaped slaves were sheltered en...
A little historical perspective on Horseshoe Lake
The 143-year-old Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve adopted this position paper regarding Horseshoe lake on Aug. 8:. “Exactly 200 years ago, the North Union of Shakers created their ‘Valley of God’s Pleasure’ settlement in Warrensville Township. An industrious sect, the Shakers dammed Doan Brook in two places to power various milling operations.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Lake County Fair sale
Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital-Dr. Rob Schwartz. Grand champion overall market hog/market gilt: Ava Schwartz. Grand champion barrow/reserve champion market hog: Hope Lassnick. Buyer: Matrix Tool & Machine. Bid: $9.50/pound. Weight: 273. Reserve champion market barrow: Marissa Szeker. Buyer: JAB Supply Corporation. Bid: $7/pound. Weight: 281 pounds. Grand champion carcass hog:...
Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
