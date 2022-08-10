Victim Services collecting stuffed animals for children in crisis

CULLMAN, Ala. – Victim Services of Cullman (VSOC) is holding a stuffed animal drive to provide comfort to the children in crisis who need to visit its shelters.

VSOC provides crisis response and recovery services for survivors of domestic or sexual violence.

Executive Director Carol Horstman said, “When children come into the shelter, it can be a scary time of uncertainty. During shelter intake, each child receives a plush toy animal. The toy is a comfort item, ready to be loved. Many times, it is also the first item the child can call their own again after leaving their home.

“Due to a recent increase in calls for shelter, child and family advocate Stephanie Driver has given away nearly all of her inventory of stuffed animals. To fill the need, Victim Services began a ‘Stuffed Animal Drive.’ In less than a week, two extra-large trash bags full of new stuffed animals have been collected! Thanks to generous community members, children who have fled domestic violence will get a new furry friend that they can keep long after they leave the shelter.”

Services provided for children include individualized and group emotional support activities, playroom and playground access, family outings, assistance with school/daycare enrollment and transportation, assistance with basic needs such as clothing, hygiene items, school supplies, Christmas/birthdays, etc., parenting classes and individualized parenting support.

Services are provided from VSOC’s administrative office, emergency shelter and transition shelter.

These services are offered at no cost to children who have been exposed to family violence and other trauma. Services are available to residential and non-residential clients. For more information, call 256-775-2600. For 24-hour support, call 256-734-6100.

You can help comfort a child in crisis by dropping off a new, small- to medium-sized stuffed animal at the main office (310 Third Ave. NE).

Child & Family Advocate Stephanie Driver with some of the donated stuffed animals (Courtesy of Carol Horstman)

