Cullman, AL

Victim Services collecting stuffed animals for children in crisis

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Victim Services of Cullman (VSOC) is holding a stuffed animal drive to provide comfort to the children in crisis who need to visit its shelters.

VSOC provides crisis response and recovery services for survivors of domestic or sexual violence.

Executive Director Carol Horstman said, “When children come into the shelter, it can be a scary time of uncertainty. During shelter intake, each child receives a plush toy animal. The toy is a comfort item, ready to be loved. Many times, it is also the first item the child can call their own again after leaving their home.

“Due to a recent increase in calls for shelter, child and family advocate Stephanie Driver has given away nearly all of her inventory of stuffed animals. To fill the need, Victim Services began a ‘Stuffed Animal Drive.’  In less than a week, two extra-large trash bags full of new stuffed animals have been collected! Thanks to generous community members, children who have fled domestic violence will get a new furry friend that they can keep long after they leave the shelter.”

Services provided for children include individualized and group emotional support activities, playroom and playground access, family outings, assistance with school/daycare enrollment and transportation, assistance with basic needs such as clothing, hygiene items, school supplies, Christmas/birthdays, etc., parenting classes and individualized parenting support.

Services are provided from VSOC’s administrative office, emergency shelter and transition shelter.

These services are offered at no cost to children who have been exposed to family violence and other trauma. Services are available to residential and non-residential clients. For more information, call 256-775-2600. For 24-hour support, call 256-734-6100.

You can help comfort a child in crisis by dropping off a new, small- to medium-sized stuffed animal at the main office (310 Third Ave. NE).

Child & Family Advocate Stephanie Driver with some of the donated stuffed animals (Courtesy of Carol Horstman)

The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Edith – your new best friend forever

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Edith.  Edith is a trim 1.5-2-year-old terrier mix who does not understand why she is at the shelter and appears lonely. The quiet, shy girl relishes in the company of people and is confused as to why she doesn’t have her own person.  Edith just wants to love and be loved. She is well-behaved on her leash and her medium energy makes her an excellent walking and hiking buddy. Edith is also a wonderful candidate for a therapy dog. At the end of the day, she just wants to be by your side.  Edith’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip and free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24 PET Watch.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2nd Fridays come to a close for 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – The August edition of 2nd Fridays, hosted by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Cullman Downtown Merchants Association and Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST), closed out this year’s series of events Friday evening. With thousands of visitors filling First Avenue to partake in the celebration, the community shindig was a roaring success as always.  Avenue G Band and Sipsey Falls were featured on the two stages on First Avenue and had toes tapping and people dancing in the streets, while Sacred Heart Church on Second Avenue hosted bingo and bunco games in its Family Life Center...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
