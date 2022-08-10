Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
House Fire on Bellevue Ave. leaves six people displaced
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire occurred on the 1400 block of Bellevue Ave. on August 13 at 11:35 p.m., leaving multiple people displaced. Updates given by dispatchers indicated that multiple children and adults had evacuated but that another occupant was still in the house. Engine 3 (Bellevue Ave.)...
localsyr.com
House fire on Pegler Blvd
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 about a fire on Pegler Blvd in Bridgeport N.Y. on Friday, August 12 around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers say that power lines are down and National Grid has been requested to the scene. There have been no reports of injuries, according...
Man shot multiple times near North Geddes Street in critical condition, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot multiple times near North Geddes Street, police said. The 23-year-old man was dropped off in a private vehicle to Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said. The shooting...
localsyr.com
Teen shot in Syracuse, taken to hospital
(WSYR-TV) – According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 200 block of Fitch Street in Syracuse on Saturday, August 13 around 2:47 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old teenager who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
cnycentral.com
Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
localsyr.com
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
localsyr.com
A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Palmyra crash
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was injured when his car flipped on Hydesville Road in Palmyra on Friday night. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies said John H. Briggs, 29 of Macedon, was driving at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car just before 9:30 p.m.
Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road
The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
Fire rips through front of home in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — About 25 firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to a house engulfed in flames in the city’s Valley neighborhood. The fire at the two-story home at 217 Searlwyn Road was reported at about 2:18 p.m. Firefighters first saw the front of the house consumed by the fire with smoke pouring from the top floor, Syracuse Fire Department District Chief Mark Hatch said.
localsyr.com
18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
Tractor-trailer crash forces closures at I-81 and I-481 in Cicero
Update: The road were reopened about 4 a.m., according to an alert from the state. Cicero, N.Y. — A crashed tractor-trailer has forced closures where Interstate 81 and Interstate 481 meet in Cicero. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on I-81 south, according to the Onondaga County 911...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Chief addresses shootings and crimes in Armory and Hanover Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is responding publicly to recent crime in the Downtown Syracuse area, specifically in Armory and Hanover Square, a popular weekend hangout spot for many. On Thursday, Syracuse Police released a statement on its Facebook page saying it recovered three guns, arrested 59...
WKTV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the vehicle,...
Historic Moment: Natural gas comes to Skaneateles
January 1951, Frank Smith and John Bodecker from Associated Electric and Gas Corporation appeared before the village board of trustees to propose a franchise to deliver natural gas to village residents. The franchise would be with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. At that time the only gas fuel available was bottled gas (propane). Many village residents use electricity for cooking partially due to the village’s low electric rates. The board took no action on the matter pending the return of the Associated men in two months. At that time there was little demand or interest in natural gas as a fuel, but the board’s final reaction to the matter would be gauged by local interest.
One Killed, One Critical, After Crash Near 790/Route 12 South Ramp in Utica
One man is dead, another critically injured after a crash in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that the scene is still reconstruction to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash that forced two men to be ejected from a vehicle at approximately 9:10pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/4/22
Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 08/04/2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., Dallas Bennett was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident where she stole property from a business in the City of Oswego. Bennett was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 08/18/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oswego City Court.
