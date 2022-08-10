Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Another dry, mild morning, rising temperatures by afternoon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The front which pushed through the state at the beginning of the weekend has become stationary to the south this morning with winds becoming more easterly. Still, dew points will be relatively low through the afternoon as temperatures top 90 degrees area wide. Any rain chances through the end of the weekend will remain isolated to South Alabama. However, as another front approaches the area tomorrow we could see increasing rain chances especially across the northern tier of counties by the afternoon. A shift to a more westerly wind pattern will still allow temperatures to climb well above 90 degrees during the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Drier, milder beginning to the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A front has stalled to the south and east across the state this morning and drier air continues to filter slowly into the region. Lower dew point temperatures are indicating the drier air is overspreading the area and this is expected to continue through tonight. However, even with the lower dew points temperatures will still warm to near 90 this afternoon, although it won’t be nearly so humid. The boundary will shift back to the north and east tomorrow allowing more humidity to return.
FIRST ALERT: Less humid air and a comfortable start to the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drier air is settling into the state, and this will bring a noticeable improvement in comfort levels tonight. Lower dewpoint temperatures will equate to lower morning lows. We will see several locations in the middle 60-degree range to the north of I-20 by Saturday morning and upper 60s and lower 70s to the south. We will have more of a dry heat for Saturday, which means temperatures will make a big rebound, with highs near 90º. Winds Saturday afternoon will continue from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph. We can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower to the far south and east.
Experts say hurricane season could cause Alabama gas prices to go back up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been seeing a drop in gas prices over the last month, with the state average 76 cents less than just one month ago. It is at $3.59 cents a gallon as of August 11. AAA experts said the lower prices are because global and...
Alabama sends support to Kentucky following deadly floods
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky to help with their flood recovery efforts. The governor said the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky needed a logistics section chief. The logistics section chief is already supporting...
Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Texas man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble Texas, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and flipped over. The crash occurred...
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local restaurants and staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Restaurant Week kicks off Friday to show appreciation for local restaurants and their staff. The two-week celebration, hosted by the Alabama Department of Tourism, is held throughout the state and runs through August 28th. The tourism department says Alabama’s restaurants need and deserve our support...
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. Ivey was last seen...
Tarrant PD reminds citizens to take precautions against vehicle break-ins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Department is investigating an increase in vehicle break-ins. In light of these break-ins, Tarrant PD is reminding citizens to take additional precautions to protect their property. TPD has listed the following measures for leaving your car unattended in unsecure locations:. All doors are...
Alabama returning Native American artifacts to tribes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Remains and adorned objects from the 18th century will no longer be displayed in the state’s exhibition, called “The First Alabamians.”. Alabama Department of Archives and History Director Steve Murray says the department has taken good care the artifacts, but he says the origins of how they came to Alabama were problematic.
Kentucky flooding death toll rises; FEMA faces criticism for aid response
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. He said an additional death is being counted in Breathitt County. No details about the person’s identity was given. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying...
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
