BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The front which pushed through the state at the beginning of the weekend has become stationary to the south this morning with winds becoming more easterly. Still, dew points will be relatively low through the afternoon as temperatures top 90 degrees area wide. Any rain chances through the end of the weekend will remain isolated to South Alabama. However, as another front approaches the area tomorrow we could see increasing rain chances especially across the northern tier of counties by the afternoon. A shift to a more westerly wind pattern will still allow temperatures to climb well above 90 degrees during the afternoon.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO