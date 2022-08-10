Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore. No, it won’t be the ongoing rumors that the Australian is poised to join LIV...
Public funeral arrangements announced for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday when the fire engine he was driving on the way to a call was hit by a pickup truck on Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, were announced by his family Saturday. The...
Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14
On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM. As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.
Memphis 901 FC defeats Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for third consecutive victory
Memphis 901 FC secured their third victory of the season with a 2-0 road win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Memphis avenged their season-opening loss to the Riverhounds in a comprehensive victory featuring two spectacular goals from Luiz Fernando and Aaron Molloy. 901 FC only...
Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
Memphis Firefighters hold memorial for fallen firefighter David Pleasant; start fundraiser for his family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis firefighting community gathered Saturday to honor fallen Firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday after the fire engine he was driving to a call was hit by a pickup truck. Firefighters posted a cross in his honor at the sight of his death at...
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
Friends, fellow Memphis firefighters honor the life & dedication of David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, fellow Memphis firefighters and friends in the cycling community paid tribute to Memphis firefighter, driver David Pleasant, one day after he was killed on duty while responding to a house call in South Memphis. "He was probably one of the best truck men that I...
Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals
Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
'Greybeard' canoes Mississippi River, visits Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 87 years old, Dale 'Greybeard' Sanders is attempting to break the world record for the oldest person to canoe the entire Mississippi River. He held the record for five years from 2015 to 2020 and is now attempting to reclaim it. This time around, he has a documentary crew following him.
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
In true jazz style, Sidney Kirk III to be honored with final jam session
Jazz keyboardist and legendary pianist, Sidney Kirk III – a major figure in the Isaac Hayes Movement in the early 1970s – will be saluted with a memorial jam session after funeral services on Saturday. “As an older, more seasoned musician, my father loved staying late after his...
Argument during basketball game leads to shooting in Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after Collierville police say an argument during a pickup basketball game led to a shooting Friday. Officers responded to the disturbance call at Niki McCray park at 6:14 p.m. According to police, the suspect grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot the victim during the disturbance. The victim […]
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
Sunflowers are currently in bloom at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunflowers are currently in bloom in the garden at Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Dixon Memphis is offering free admission until 2024, so if you are interested in viewing this garden exhibit, as well as any other exhibit at the museum, it will be free of charge.
Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
