ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14

On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM. As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Golf World#Green Courtyard#Fan Shop#Memphians#The Fedexcup Playoffs
localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals

Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
HERNANDO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

'Greybeard' canoes Mississippi River, visits Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 87 years old, Dale 'Greybeard' Sanders is attempting to break the world record for the oldest person to canoe the entire Mississippi River. He held the record for five years from 2015 to 2020 and is now attempting to reclaim it. This time around, he has a documentary crew following him.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
franchising.com

2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis

Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Argument during basketball game leads to shooting in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after Collierville police say an argument during a pickup basketball game led to a shooting Friday. Officers responded to the disturbance call at Niki McCray park at 6:14 p.m. According to police, the suspect grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot the victim during the disturbance. The victim […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.

On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy