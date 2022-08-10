Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Titans coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with surprise shower
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anyone celebrating a birthday around the Tennessee Titans walks carefully around the team’s headquarters to try and avoid center Ben Jones, who likes to surprise people usually with a pie to the face. On Sunday, the veteran lineman helped coach Mike Vrabel celebrate his 47th birthday in style. Jones snuck up behind Vrabel as the coach talked with fans and signed autographs after practice. Jones doused Vrabel with baby powder, turning Vrabel’s head white before the coach could grab a towel to get it off his face. What Vrabel thought of the cloud of baby powder will have to wait until Monday. The reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year didn’t speak to reporters Sunday; his coordinators took a turn with the media.
Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers
Cleveland Guardians pitching prospect Xzavion Curry to make MLB debut on Monday
