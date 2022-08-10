Read full article on original website
Cloudy and gloomy most of Sunday, sunny weather returns Monday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Sunday: A low pressure system will pass south of Wisconsin today. Clouds will hang tough for most of the area into the afternoon with patchy drizzle or light rain showers continuing at times. Locations across the north have the best chance for some late day sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s with a northeast breeze.
Spotty showers continue into Sunday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty shower chances continue overnight tonight and into the morning tomorrow. Overnight we will also see areas of patchy fog, primarily towards the Northwoods. The end of the day tomorrow is shaping up to be much nicer than how we...
Thunderstorms for the start of the weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers continue throughout this evening for tonight. By 8pm tonight, a storm system will approach near Langlade county from Rhinelander. These storms will sit over the Green Bay/Shawano/Oconto/Northwoods areas for tonight. Around midnight tonight, another, stronger system approaches Northeast Wisconsin and will continue to strengthen and pour over the entire viewing area in the overnight hours. Places along the Lakeshore will pick up over an inch and a half of rain within the next 24 hours, Green Bay will see about 1.25 inches, and places towards the UP will see very little rain. More spotty shower and thunderstorms linger, primarily to the North, for all day Saturday, with cooler, low 70s temperatures, and cloudy skies.
Cool temperatures under the Sturgeon moon tonight
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through the night under a full moon. Make sure to take a look for the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower. It’ll be a cool night as lows across the north dip into the middle 40s with low to middle 50s for the rest of the area.
Rain chances going up into the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Rain showers are slowly moving our way Friday and will be in western sections by the start of the afternoon. Some of those showers will struggle to move east with dry air in place, meaning we will just have clouds and hit/miss rain chances for the second half of the day. Plan on seasonably cool highs in the lower to middle 70s.
‘A break in the clouds’: Silver Cliff community hosts fundraiser to help rebuild after June T-storms
SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (WFRV) – A breath of fresh air for a town that’s been through so much. Back in June, the Town of Silver Cliff, which has a population of around 500 people, was ripped apart by an EF2 tornado after a strong line of thunderstorms traveled throughout the state.
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
(The Hill) – The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published on Friday. The study, published in the Science Advances journal, found an increased likelihood of runoff water occurring from harsher storms, creating the threat of debris flows and landslides later, according to a press release from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
State of Wisconsin approaching 64K total hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,586,117 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,260 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,586,1171,584,203 (+1,953) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,542 (64.7%)3,771,149 (64.7%) Fully...
WATCH: Suspect uses sledgehammer, steals embroidery machine in Calumet County burglary
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine. Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the...
WDVA hosts conference to combat veteran suicide
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) recently hosted a conference in Ashwaubenon to help veterans, especially tribal members, overcome mental health issues. Organizers said tribal veterans are more susceptible to suicidal thoughts. One reason is that many Wisconsin tribes are located in remote areas,...
